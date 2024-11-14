Continuing the legacy: Johnson follows in family footsteps to the High Country

The idea of carrying on your family legacy is important to App State junior defensive back Ethan Johnson.

Johnson’s father Elando and brother Elijah both suited up for the Black and Gold.

When it came time for Ethan Johnson to decide where to take his talents after high school, the decision was easy. Ethan Johnson committed to App State just seven days after receiving the offer over bigger programs like Kansas and Ole Miss.

“It was pretty simple for me,” Ethan Johnson said. “My dad played here, my mom went here and my brother played here, so I grew up coming to games. Once I got that offer it was a no-brainer.”

Elando Johnson was a member of the football team from 1994-97, playing defensive back like his son. Elijah Johnson was a receiver for the Mountaineers from 2019-22.

Ethan Johnson started his career at App State wearing No. 19. However, this year when the opportunity arose he changed to No. 2, the same number as his father.

“My family enjoys it, so I had to try and get it,” Ethan Johnson said.

Ethan Johnson made an instant impact for the Mountaineers appearing in nine games as a freshman. He understood there would be an adjustment to the college game, but was confident in his abilities.

“It is the same game I have been playing since I was 8 years old,” Ethan Johnson said.

Ethan Johnson followed his freshman season with an even better sophomore season in 2023. He was also a part of a key win against No. 18 James Madison on the road.

“We were on the bus watching College Gameday and everyone picked JMU. I just remember using that as motivation,” Ethan Johnson said. “That game was something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Ethan Johnson has a family-oriented mindset on and off the field. When asked about the awards he is on the watchlists for this season, he discussed how he tries not to focus on them, but is happy they make his family proud.

“I let my family enjoy those accolades. To me, the preseason ones don’t matter,” Ethan Johnson said.

Ethan Johnson was selected to the preseason All Sun-Belt first team and was on the watchlist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. While he recognizes these accomplishments, he is more focused on the ones that come after the season as a result of his on-field play.

Ethan Johnson does not see family as only blood relation. He has become part of the App State family. He credits Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Rod West, with a lot of his success.

West helped Ethan Johnson become an All Sun-Belt corner in 2023. West realizes how this impacts him and his players.

“It always feels good to get notoriety for your guys,” West said.

West was a defensive back for Alabama State from 2005-08. This has helped him in his coaching career as his players know that he went through what he is putting them through.

“It always helps telling guys to do things that you have done before,” West said.

West had high praise for Johnson on and off the field. He highlighted his ability as a leader and his coachability.

“Great kid and phenomenal person that leads by example,” West said. “He is going to try and do everything the way you ask him.”

West is very thankful for the person Johnson is, but is also able to recognize his talent on the field. Johnson tries to break down the game and is a “football technician,” according to West. He also has the physical tools to put his team in the best position to win.

Being raised in North Carolina caused Johnson to become a fan of the Carolina Panthers. This motivated him to pay close attention to the Panthers’ elite corner, Jaycee Horn. Johnson likes to break down his film and focus on his skills in zone coverage and is able to find keys to focus on, despite their different physiques.

“My favorite corner I like to watch is definitely Jaycee Horn,” Johnson said. “He is bigger than me but I like his game. He plays a lot of man-to-man and he has good technique.”

When West was asked what NFL corner he would compare Johnson to, he said Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Ty Law.

Jordan Favors is a safety for App State who has a close relationship with Johnson. Favors joined Johnson on the preseason All Sun-Belt team and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Watchlist at the beginning of the season.

“Any recognition is good for me but I always strive to go higher,” Favors said.

The two are in the same locker block together and are the only two in this section that have been at App State for three years.

Johnson credits Favors for having his back. Without Favors, Johnson said he would not be able to fulfill his role to the best of his ability. However, Favors is confident enough in Johnson to leave him in coverage by himself.

“I feel comfortable leaving him on the islands,” Favors said. “He is a good guy to be around on and off the field.”

Since they have such a close relationship, Johnson is not afraid to tell Favors what is on his mind when they are on the field.

“If I am not communicating with him he will nip at me a little bit,” Favors said.

Johnson recognizes and is thankful for the awards that he could receive. However, that is not the main goal. He is more focused on continuing his bond with his family and teammates. Winning as a team is the primary goal for the remainder of his junior season.

“I try to put the work in daily and help the team win,” Johnson said. “If the accolades come then that’s part of it.”