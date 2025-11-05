The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Dalton George projected to win Boone Mayor race

Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
November 4, 2025
Chloe Pound

Dalton George is projected to win the mayoral election in the Boone Municipal election Tuesday night with 96.87% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

George started his Boone Town Council career in 2021 when he was elected for a seat and became the youngest person to ever serve on the council. He was then appointed mayor pro tempore in December 2023.

George’s campaign focused heavily on community outreach by hosting town halls in places like Huzzah Books and Lily’s Snack Bar. These town halls invite community members to engage with their local leaders and ask questions about issues important to them.

George’s work is mainly centered around environmental sustainability, such as his work with the Endangered Species Coalition and his motion to make the town of Boone’s municipal powers 100% carbon neutral

He also strives to make housing affordable for Boone’s residents and has moved to call for an investigation by North Carolina’s Attorney General into the high rent prices.

Ashton Ahart
Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
Ashton Ahart (they/them) is a double major of sociology and digital journalism from Wake Forest, NC. They’ve been with The Appalachian since February 2025.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
