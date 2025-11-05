Dalton George projected to win Boone Mayor race

Dalton George is projected to win the mayoral election in the Boone Municipal election Tuesday night with 96.87% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

George started his Boone Town Council career in 2021 when he was elected for a seat and became the youngest person to ever serve on the council. He was then appointed mayor pro tempore in December 2023.

George’s campaign focused heavily on community outreach by hosting town halls in places like Huzzah Books and Lily’s Snack Bar. These town halls invite community members to engage with their local leaders and ask questions about issues important to them.

George’s work is mainly centered around environmental sustainability, such as his work with the Endangered Species Coalition and his motion to make the town of Boone’s municipal powers 100% carbon neutral.