Darrynton Evans to forego senior season, declares for NFL draft
December 25, 2019
Junior running back Darrynton Evans has declared for the 2020 NFL and will forego his senior season.
Evans has amassed 2,884 yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns, three kick return touchdowns and numerous Sun Belt honors in his three seasons at App State.
In 2019 Evans was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, MVP of the Sun Belt Championship game and MVP of the R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Evans rushed for 1,480 yards for 18 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns in the 2019 season.
Other career notables for Evans include:
- 2018 Sun Belt Championship Game MVP
- 2018 Sun Belt rushing champion
- First-team All-Sun Belt in 2018
- Extended App State’s 1,000-yard rusher streak to seven years (behind only Boise State’s 10)
- No. 2 nationally in 2018 at 32.7 yards per kickoff return (minimum of 1.2 attempts per game)
- No. 3 nationally in 2018 with six runs of 50-plus yards
- No. 4 nationally in 2018 with 16 runs of 20-plus yards
Evans is from Oak Hill, Florida and attended high school at New Smyrna Beach. Rivals.com, Scout.com and 247Sports rated Evans as a two-star recruit out of high school.
Evans is listed as 5-foot 11 inches and 200 pounds on his App State Athletics bio.
Former star defensive back Clifton Duck declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season in 2018. Duck was not drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent where he played four preseason games before being waived.
