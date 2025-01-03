The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

DJ Smith hired as App State football defensive coordinator

Parker Egeland, Reporter
January 2, 2025
Courtesy of App State Athletics
DJ Smith speaks to the App State football team at the App State vs. UNC-Charlotte game on Sept. 7, 2019.

App State announced Monday that DJ Smith will be the football team’s new defensive coordinator. 

Smith was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Missouri before joining the Mountaineers.

The 35-year-old played college football as a linebacker for App State from 2007-10 before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFL draft. 

He joined the Mountaineers as a defensive analyst in 2017 before being promoted to the outside linebackers coach in 2018. He then left to become Missouri’s linebackers coach in 2020.

In Smith’s final season at App State in 2019, the defense was No. 1 in sacks, forced fumbles and interceptions.

The school also announced that Curtis Fuller will join the coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

Parker Egeland
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
