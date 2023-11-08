Edie+Tugman+to+serve+second+term+on+Boone+Town+Council

Edie Tugman won one of three seats on the Boone Town Council on Nov. 7 and will be serving her second term, according to unofficial election results.

Tugman has lived in Boone for 59 years and served as Mayor Pro Tempore on the town council since 2021.

“There are two significant issues for me that will arise in the course of the next two years. The first is our housing situation,” said Tugman on the “Mind Your Business” podcast. “We have a dearth, an absence of affordable workforce housing. By workforce, I’m talking about teachers, firemen, policemen, nurses, people who work in our offices, and the support staff of so many of our enterprises in Boone.”

Tugman plans to alleviate the issue of the deficit of affordable housing in Boone and hopes to work with Watauga County to resolve this problem in surrounding communities.

The second issue that Tugman wants to address is the comprehensive plan that was created in 2006 in order to continue to meet the needs of the citizens of Boone as the town continues to change.