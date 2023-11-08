Jon+Dalton+George+holds+seat+on+Boone+Town+Council

Jon Dalton George held his seat for the Boone Town Council with 36.68% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

George has served on the Town Council for two years and was the youngest candidate elected to the position in the state in 2021.

George, who graduated from App State with a bachelor’s degree in economics the same year he was elected to the Town Council, was president of the App State College Democrats club during his senior year.

He founded Boone Fair Housing to encourage local tenant-friendly laws and currently serves as the regional field organizer for Down Home North Carolina, an organization that aims to “build power for working families in North Carolina.”

George started attending Town Council meetings as a student with concerns related to his housing conditions. He eventually decided to run for the position, running for a vacant spot on the council in February 2021.

While he was not appointed to the position in February, he was unanimously appointed in August of 2021 to fill former council member Dustin Hick’s position. He was later elected to keep the position in November of 2021.