The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

5
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. runs across the field after his interception against Southern Miss Oct.28. The New Orleans native is up to 72 total tackles on the season.

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
New faces come up big as Mountaineers beat Spartans

New faces come up big as Mountaineers beat Spartans

November 7, 2023

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

November 7, 2023

Eric Plaag wins seat on Boone Town Council

Eric Plaag wins seat on Boone Town Council

November 7, 2023

Jon Dalton George holds seat on Boone Town Council

Jon Dalton George holds seat on Boone Town Council

November 7, 2023

Edie Tugman to serve second term on Boone Town Council

Edie Tugman to serve second term on Boone Town Council

November 7, 2023

App State brings home one title from the Battle at The Citadel

App State brings home one title from the Battle at The Citadel

November 7, 2023

Jon Dalton George holds seat on Boone Town Council

Madalyn Edwards, Reporter
November 7, 2023
Jon+Dalton+George+holds+seat+on+Boone+Town+Council

Jon Dalton George held his seat for the Boone Town Council with 36.68% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

George has served on the Town Council for two years and was the youngest candidate elected to the position in the state in 2021.
 George, who graduated from App State with a bachelor’s degree in economics the same year he was elected to the Town Council, was president of the App State College Democrats club during his senior year.

He founded Boone Fair Housing to encourage local tenant-friendly laws and currently serves as the regional field organizer for Down Home North Carolina, an organization that aims to “build power for working families in North Carolina.”

George started attending Town Council meetings as a student with concerns related to his housing conditions. He eventually decided to run for the position, running for a vacant spot on the council in February 2021.

While he was not appointed to the position in February, he was unanimously appointed in August of 2021 to fill former council member Dustin Hick’s position. He was later elected to keep the position in November of 2021.

George’s main focuses are sustainability, fair voting rights, equity and housing. He remains an activist for local housing reform and fair housing rights.

Signs in front of the university post office promote two out of the three elected council members.
Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced
Eric Plaag wins seat on Boone Town Council
Eric Plaag wins seat on Boone Town Council
Edie Tugman to serve second term on Boone Town Council
Edie Tugman to serve second term on Boone Town Council
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$680
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in 2023 Municipal Elections
Signs in front of the University Post Office promote two out of the three elected council members.
Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced
Eric Plaag wins seat on Boone Town Council
Eric Plaag wins seat on Boone Town Council
Edie Tugman to serve second term on Boone Town Council
Edie Tugman to serve second term on Boone Town Council
More in Community
Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot
Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot
The voting site within Plemmons Student Union is in the Blue Ridge Ballroom.
Photo IDs required to vote starting with Municipal Election
Peak week parking problems
Peak week parking problems
A candy wrapper littered beside a busy road in Boone.
NC’s upcoming Litter Sweep event calls for volunteers
Ordinance proposed to regulate vendors downtown
Ordinance proposed to regulate vendors downtown
Emily Brewer and Todd Carter (right) lead the marchers at the start of the route.
Boone’s first Pride festival
More in News
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.
Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.
Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023
Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing
Participants and speakers at the Elect Her workshop gathered in Plemmons Student Union Friday.
Elect Her: Inspiring women in politics
Homecoming banners hanging in Plemmons Student Union were made by different student clubs and organizations.
Starting a club: Resources to get started
Flowers and other plant life were photographed by participants throughout the competition.
App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition
About the Contributor
Madalyn Edwards, Reporter
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a junior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$680
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *