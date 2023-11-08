Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

Three Town Council positions were filled Tuesday during the municipal elections.

Voting sites opened Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and closed at 7:30 p.m.

The results of the election are unofficial until the Watauga County Canvass on Nov. 17, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections.

The three candidates running were Edie Tugman and Jon Dalton George, who were both up for reelection, and Eric Plaag, a local historical consultant and chair of the Historic Preservation Commission.

George and Plaag will each be serving four-year terms, and Tugman, garnering the least amount of votes of the three candidates, will serve a two-year term.

The results of the race were close, with George, Plaag and Tugman getting 36.68%, 30.94% and 28.94% of votes, respectively. There were 1,655 ballots cast.

Fifty-seven voters opted to write in a candidate for the Town Council position.