After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

5
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. runs across the field after his interception against Southern Miss Oct.28. The New Orleans native is up to 72 total tackles on the season.

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

November 7, 2023

November 7, 2023

November 7, 2023

November 7, 2023

November 7, 2023

November 7, 2023

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

Siri Patterson, News Editor
November 7, 2023
Signs+in+front+of+the+university+post+office+promote+two+out+of+the+three+elected+council+members.+
Siri Patterson
Signs in front of the university post office promote two out of the three elected council members.

Three Town Council positions were filled Tuesday during the municipal elections

Voting sites opened Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and closed at 7:30 p.m.

The results of the election are unofficial until the Watauga County Canvass on Nov. 17, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections.

The three candidates running were Edie Tugman and Jon Dalton George, who were both up for reelection, and Eric Plaag, a local historical consultant and chair of the Historic Preservation Commission. 

George and Plaag will each be serving four-year terms, and Tugman, garnering the least amount of votes of the three candidates, will serve a two-year term.

The results of the race were close, with George, Plaag and Tugman getting 36.68%, 30.94% and 28.94% of votes, respectively. There were 1,655 ballots cast. 

Fifty-seven voters opted to write in a candidate for the Town Council position. 

Following election day, all provisional ballots will be reviewed by the Board of Elections before the results are made official.

About the Contributor
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
