Editor’s note: How The Appalachian will report 2022 election results

The Appalachian will begin reporting local, state and federal election results around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a focus on Watauga County.

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win.

In order for election results to become official, election officials must “ensure every eligible ballot is counted” by auditing and certifying results, according to NCSBE. The county board will certify local contest results Nov. 18, and all other contests will be certified Nov. 29.

All 2022 election content can be found here. Election results will be updated Tuesday night with new information every hour.