Farewell column: Thank you for the memories

It used to be a goal of mine to write at least one thing for the paper. Well, here it is. I’ve designed a handful of ads in the paper and see my name in it every month, but there’s something special about being able to write my thoughts and see it printed on thousands of copies. Haha. Even this.

As many people know, I do a lot of things. I love to gain experiences, so it’s a challenge for me to turn cool opportunities down. This is how I ended up having three jobs, holding leadership roles in three organizations and filling all of the spaces in between hanging out with friends, painting pretty sunsets and picking the banjo. Some people wonder how I do it. This is where I want to give all credit to God. He’s given me the strength and encouragement to get through each day with joy in my heart and a smile on my face.

Being Business Manager of The Appalachian has given me experiences I never would have imagined I could gain as a college student. I remember thinking when I first joined as an account executive that the business manager at the time was so scary and official. It’s crazy to think that I’m now in his place.

It’s really easy to get caught up in doing things that look good on paper, but I’ve loved having fun in the in-between. Waking up in the morning to watch the sunrise. Throwing myself down a mountain in an activity they call snowboarding. Jumping off rocks into freezing rivers (but only when my friends did it first). My time at App State has been amazing, and I’m so thankful for the people in my life who have supported me along the way.