Fashion of Boone: Appalachian Apparel Association’s “The Collective”

The Appalachian Apparel Association plans to publish “The Collective,” a student run fashion magazine, this spring.

Niels Sampson, vice president of the Appalachian Apparel Association and editor-in-chief of “The Collective,” said the magazine was started to give apparel students a competitive edge after graduating.

“The fashion industry can be very competitive, especially if you’re coming from a small university like App State,” Sampson said. “We’re competing against schools like NC State and (Fashion Institute of Technology), and if you want to get a job, you have to do more than just go to class and get a decent GPA.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is little to no projected employment growth for fashion designers from 2018 to 2028, and the job market for designers is competitive because of the amount of designers seeking employment and the few jobs available.

“When you’re in an interview, you can pull out the magazine and show them what you’re working on,” Sampson said. “A lot of universities who have a textile program or a fashion program don’t have a fashion magazine. I think the magazine is going to make students greater competitors.”

Senior apparel design and merchandising major Miya Montgomery said she thinks the magazine is a good professional opportunity for students.

“For most of my college career, the Apparel Association hasn’t been very active, but now they are serious. I’m happy that students will get the opportunity to get their work out there,” Montgomery said. “(The magazine) will be a good way to network and have more professional content to put in portfolios.”

The Apparel Association’s faculty advisor Karis Foster says the magazine will primarily serve as an exercise in networking for students, as print media is losing relevance in the fashion industry.

“Print media is kind of a dying thing, but in order to pull off a magazine you have to be able to collaborate with all different types of people. (Sampson) is doing a lot of networking which is really what this industry is all about. This industry is so tight knit and the connections that students make right now could carry them through their careers,” Foster said.

Sampson said the magazine will also give students the opportunity to explore different aspects of the fashion industry.

“There’s some students who are interested in being designers, but then you also have the business side of fashion. So, making the magazine is allowing students to explore the possibilities of what they can do,” Sampson said.

“The Collective” is scheduled to release mid-April.