Field hockey earns 9 All-MAC honors

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
November 2, 2023
Freshman+midfielder+Sophia+Baxter+battles+a+Kent+State+player+for+possession+Oct.+6.+Baxter+earned+All-MAC+second+team+honors+and+made+the+All-MAC+freshman+team.+
Sam Fleming
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6. Baxter earned All-MAC second team honors and made the All-MAC freshman team.

Mountaineer field hockey received nine All-MAC honors, the conference announced Thursday morning.

Head coach Emily Dinsmore earned MAC Co-Coach of the Year honors along with Ohio’s Ali Johnstone. In her first season at the helm, Dinsmore passed former Black and Gold legend Jan Watson for most wins by a first-year head coach. 

“This honor truly goes out to our entire staff,” Dinsmore said. “You win with people, and we have incredible people in this program that pour their heart and soul into this team.”

Graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark earned MAC goalkeeper of the year as well as a spot on the All-MAC First Team. Clark posted 85 saves on the season and broke the 250 career saves milestone. In games decided by a shootout, the Mountaineers were 2-0. Clark posted four shutouts this season.

Sophomore midfielder Lise Boekaar joined Clark on the All-MAC First Team. Boekaar registered five goals on the season, including the game winning goals against Central Michigan and Ball State. Boekaar posted a career high four assists and 14 points.

Junior forward Charlotte Bosma and senior midfielder Grace Ball earned Second Team All-MAC honors. Bosma had a team leading six goals and 17 points. Against Bellarmine, Bosma posted two goals and one assist in the Mountaineers conference opener. Ball was a key piece of the Black and Gold’s defense throughout the season. In the Mountaineers win over No. 8 Louisville, Ball helped limit the Cardinals to 0-15 on penalty corners.

Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter earned All-MAC second team honors in addition to being named to the All-MAC Freshman Team. Baxter registered 10 points, four goals and two assists on the campaign while being one of four Mountaineers to play over 1,000 minutes. 

Freshman midfielder Florine Koopman also earned All-MAC Freshman team honors. The Netherlands native posted three goals and four assists in her first season in the High Country. Koopman started 15 games and played over 800 minutes.

“As a team, if one member is honored we all rejoice together,” Dinsmore said. “Having six different student-athletes recognized speaks to the hard work, effort and dedication of this group.”
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
