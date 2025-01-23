The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Former App State Chancellor Borkowski dead at 88

Madalyn Edwards, News Editor206 Views
January 22, 2025
Former chancellor Francis Thomas Borkowski died on Jan. 19. Photo courtesy of Appalachian State University Historical Photographs Collection.

Francis “Frank” Thomas Borkowski, the fifth chancellor of App State, died Sunday.

According to an email sent by Interim Chancellor Heather Norris, Borkowski, who was one of the first in his family to earn a high school diploma, increased enrollment numbers by over 2,000. He earned recognition for App State by the American Council on Education as a “model institution” for international students. In 2001, App State was recognized by Time magazine as a College of the Year.

Norris described Borkowski as a lover of the arts, with the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts established in 2003 under his leadership, which spanned from 1993-to 2003.

“Those who knew him knew how much he loved Klezmer music. He was happiest when he was with his wife of 65 years and musician in her own right, Kay, enjoying the arts of all kinds, but especially those that held significance to his Eastern European heritage,” Norris wrote in the email.

Many expansion projects were established during Borkowski’s decade as chancellor.

During the decade he led our university, the Holmes Convocation Center, Rankin Science North, McKinney Alumni Center and Rivers Street Parking Deck were constructed, Plemmons Student Union underwent a significant renovation, and the university purchased the new New York City Loft and also broke ground on the Belk Library and Information Commons, which was completed in 2005,” Norris wrote.

Norris ended the email honoring the former chancellor’s contributions to App State and said her heart is with the Borkowski family.

“​​We honor Frank and the incredible contributions he made to the university in the decade he was Chancellor and the decades afterward,” she wrote.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6521
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Madalyn Edwards
Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a senior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6521
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal