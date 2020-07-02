Former App State pitcher Jack Hartman signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Former App State pitcher Jack Hartman signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 29. He was drafted 108th overall in the fourth round of this year's MLB Draft.

“Jack hasn’t been pitching for very long but already shows very promising stuff with a fastball/slider combination that we believe has a chance to be very effective at the professional level,” said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington in a press release. “He’s a strong, physical pitcher with strong character and work ethic. We look forward to working with Jack in a Pirates uniform.”

As a senior in the shortened 2020 season, Hartman recorded 22 strikeouts and posted a 3.00 ERA over 12.0 innings of work. He led the Mountaineers and tied for the Sun Belt lead with four saves. Hartman also slammed the door in App State’s 11-9 win over No. 24 Wake Forest Feb. 26, striking out the last three Demon Deacon batters to end the game.

The 6-foot-3-inch 210-pound relief pitcher played for three junior colleges before playing his junior and senior seasons at App State. He also didn’t become a full-time pitcher until he arrived in Boone.

Hartman, a righty, primarily uses a four-seam cutter, a curveball and slider, and typically throws in the 92-96 mph range, but has touched 97.

Hartman was the second-highest drafted Sun Belt player this year. He also became the highest drafted Mountaineer since the Montreal Expos selected Tony Welborn in 1986. Overall, Hartman is the fourth-highest Mountaineer ever selected in the MLB Draft.