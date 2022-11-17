Free farmers market to be held on Sanford Mall

The Office of Community-Engaged Leadership is holding a free farmers’ market on Sanford Mall Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits from local farms and grocery stores including products from Juice Boone.

Between the Trees Bread, The Hives Bakery and Stick Boy Bakery will be donating baked goods for the farmers market. Chocolates from Beth Westfall Chocolates will also be offered as well as soaps and natural products from Resupply Boone and Be Natural Market.

The Office of Community-Engaged Leadership is hosting this event to raise awareness about college food insecurity and food insecurity in Boone. Resources pertaining to food insecurity will be provided at the event as well as local produce and baked goods.

“Our goal is to bring local produce and goods to App State’s community in an equitable capacity to educate students about college food insecurity,” the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership wrote in an email.

High Country Food Hub, Watauga Food Council, Hunger and Health Coalition and App State’s Free Store will be represented to chat with students about utilizing these resources in the future if needed, and opportunities to volunteer or advocate for hunger alleviation.

This event is free to all students. Participants will sign in with their AppCards and will receive a set amount of tokens they can shop with. There will also be yard games, a fire pit with s’mores and warm beverages for people to enjoy while at the farmers’ market.