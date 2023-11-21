The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

3
As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

4
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

5
KaRon White went from being a three-star recruit at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama to defensive lineman for Appalachian State. This season he has taken on the role as coach. Oct. 4, 2023.

Player to coach: The ongoing story of KaRon White

Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers upset undefeated Dukes

Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers upset undefeated Dukes

November 20, 2023

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

November 20, 2023

App State students fuel up to get down at Fiddles ‘n Fixins

App State students fuel up to get down at Fiddles ‘n Fixins

November 20, 2023

Skateboarding in the High Country expands in Zionville

Skateboarding in the High Country expands in Zionville

November 20, 2023

OPINION: Thanksgiving etiquette 101

OPINION: Thanksgiving etiquette 101

November 20, 2023

Mountaineer baseball releases 2024 schedule

Mountaineer baseball releases 2024 schedule

November 19, 2023

Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers upset undefeated Dukes

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
November 20, 2023
A+group+of+Mountaineers+celebrate+in+the+end+zone+after+a+touchdown+against+No.+18+James+Madison+Nov.+18.
Emily Simpson
A group of Mountaineers celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown against No. 18 James Madison Nov. 18.

In a must-win game to stay in the race for the Sun Belt Championship, App State delivered in their 26-23 overtime upset against undefeated No. 18 James Madison. While the Mountaineers took advantage of the Dukes all game, late-game execution nearly cost App State their Saturday victory.

The Good

The Black and Gold defense was lights out for nearly the entire game, as they forced two turnovers and allowed three first-half points. Senior safety Nick Ross’ fumble recovery caused App State’s lone first-half touchdown in giving junior quarterback Joey Aguilar prime field position. 

The defense also limited the Dukes to 61 rushing yards and forced James Madison to be one-dimensional. This allowed the pass rush to go after Dukes quarterback Jordan McCloud, as the Mountaineers totaled five sacks. 

Since giving up 38 points to Southern Miss Oct. 28, App State’s defense has allowed 46 points in their last three games. It’s an impressive feat, as this defense was considered the weak point of the team, but it has quickly become one of its strengths to pair with the passing attack. 

The passing game led by Aguilar was depended on throughout Saturday, as the California native threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown. 

The Bad

While the Dukes rank first in the Sun Belt in run defense, it wasn’t expected the Mountaineers’ run game would find many open holes. Junior running back Nate Noel rushed for 21 yards on 10 attempts, while junior running back Anderson Castle led the team in rushing with 42 yards on 10 attempts. 

This was the first time Castle has been heavily utilized this season, as he received most of the touches late in the game. While it appears App State is going with a hot-hand approach, Noel’s effectiveness and lack of touches are concerning. In the most important game of the year, Noel disappeared after being a leader in this offense to begin the season. 

The Ugly

The Black and Gold held full control of this game until the remaining minutes of the fourth quarter. 

McCloud pulled off miraculous throws throughout his game-tying drive, including a 4th and 18 pass that was somehow brought down by Dukes’ wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. A few plays earlier, redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors dropped a game-ending interception before Sarratt worked through the App State defense. 

While the game was nearly given away late, the Mountaineers held strong and completed the upset victory with a prime opportunity for a Sun Belt Championship appearance. 
