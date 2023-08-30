The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023

August 28, 2023

Hijabi Hot Takes: Protect pedestrians

Nadine Jallal, Opinion Editor
August 30, 2023
As the first couple weeks of the semester come to a close, students may have noticed that as pedestrians, drivers can be a bit disrespectful. Whether one is walking to class and having to cross Rivers Street or walking off campus to get some McDonald’s, it can be a scary experience, for both drivers and pedestrians.

Areas on campus that see a lot of vehicular and pedestrian traffic are Locust Street on the East side of campus and Stadium Drive on the West side. Both roads being on campus have speed limits of 20, according to the App State Police Department, and drivers on those roads “must slow down or stop to allow pedestrians to cross the street when they are in a marked crosswalk or an unmarked crosswalk at or near an intersection.” 

The amount of drivers speeding up the East side hill all the way up to the Summit Circle as hundreds of students are walking to and from their residence halls is ridiculous. The same goes for cars driving up and down Stadium Drive that don’t even stop at the crosswalk between New River Hall and Trivette Dining Hall. That crosswalk is the only structured area for students to cross that street other than the intersection at the bottom of the hill. Often, students cross that street anywhere they please, which isn’t necessarily helpful. However, it happens so often that drivers should expect students on that street at all times and should manage their speed accordingly. 

Campuses are supposed to be walkable communities and the few areas with vehicular access should always yield to those walking. Walkable communities are disappearing and not as common anymore, so let students enjoy their college campuses being walkable without the fear of being run over.

Living in Boone, students should know that some areas in town are less lit than others, especially off campus. In the same way that drivers owe pedestrians the right of way, pedestrians owe drivers clarity. It seems obvious, but pedestrians should stick to crosswalks when walking on the main roads in Boone. Of course, nobody deserves to get hit, even if they do not use a crosswalk. At least at intersections and crosswalks, drivers can expect to see pedestrians. Why would a pedestrian risk their life by not walking a few more feet to reach the crosswalk? The App State Police Department’s website urged pedestrians to “Not assume that a vehicle can or will stop, even though [they] are at a designated crosswalk.”

With the recent pedestrian and road rage incidents, it is up to drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other and keep Boone safe. Pedestrians should be extra vigilant about drivers who may not respect their right of way before crossing streets and should always use crosswalks just in case. Drivers should recognize Boone as a town with many pedestrians at all times of the day and respect their right of way. There is absolutely no place one has to be that is more important than a person’s life. Slow down. Be vigilant. Keep each other safe.
About the Contributor
Nadine Jallal, Opinion Editor
Nadine Jallal (she/her) is a senior secondary english education major from Knightdale, North Carolina.
