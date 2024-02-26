The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

2
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

5
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

February 26, 2024

Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory

Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory

February 26, 2024

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

February 26, 2024

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic

February 26, 2024

App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb

App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb

February 26, 2024

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Lies of P’

February 26, 2024

Hole Lotta Doughnuts’ new owner focused on family and community

Abigail Eggers, News Reporter
February 26, 2024
he+daughter+of+the+new+owners+of+Hole+Lotta+Doughnuts+prepares+an+iced+latte+for+a+customer.+Hole+Lotta+Doughnuts+offers+customers+a+variety+of+different+flavored+syrups+for+their+espresso+drinks.+
Leah Matney
he daughter of the new owners of Hole Lotta Doughnuts prepares an iced latte for a customer. Hole Lotta Doughnuts offers customers a variety of different flavored syrups for their espresso drinks.

Hole Lotta Doughnuts, located on King Street, has a new owner.

Allexia Brewer is the current owner of Ambrosia Kaféneio, mother of three daughters, self-proclaimed leader and third-generation Greek immigrant.

On Dec. 21, Ambrosia Kaféneio, a cafe that serves authentic Greek food, announced on Facebook that they were the new owners of Hole Lotta Doughnuts. The business has had a location in Boone since 2020.

Brewer has owned Ambrosia Kaféneio, once called High Country Greek, since 2018. She said she was looking to expand and was approached by a realtor. When she was offered Hole Lotta Doughnuts, she declined.

“I’m not in the doughnut business,” Brewer said. 

A few months later, however, she visited the Hole Lotta Doughnuts location in West Jefferson.

Hole Lotta Doughnuts provides King Street with many options to satisfy their sweet tooth. They offer donuts, pastries, coffee, lemonade and more.
(Leah Matney)

“I fell in love with it. My jaw dropped. Doughnuts are desserts, I do all the dessert baking at Ambrosia, it’s still a pastry, it’s a dessert, why the heck not? And that’s how it was born,” Brewer said. 

Brewer said she was impressed with how Boone’s community supported her first restaurant, High Country Greek, despite the fact that it was “tucked away” on Bamboo Road. She said Hole Lotta Doughnuts is her first venture on King Street, located between Wild Craft Eatery and Sabeing.

“Being on King Street is a little bit of a shift because it’s focused on the tourists, the students and the App State community, but what we’ve noticed is that it’s the same type of vibe,” Brewer said. “Families come in here and people are looking for community events.”

She said sororities have reached out to her for events, book clubs have asked to hold meetings there and she has seen many children come in.

She said she wants to create a kids’ corner in Hole Lotta Doughnuts. 

“All of these things kind of build bridges to the community and being centrally located on King Street, I think is a really good way to do that,” Brewer said.

Brewer has involved her family in her businesses, saying that her mother, three daughters and husband all found a place in her endeavors. 

“I mean it’s a family affair, it’s a lot of moving pieces, so they all help,” she said.

Brewer said when her mother first heard about her venture into the restaurant business, she was worried; her mother’s father was a business owner. 

“For the immigrant families that came here and opened businesses, it was tough,” Brewer said. “I think my mom was a little bit worried, but I think she’s seen the impact in this community with what we’ve done. They’re thrilled about this.”

Her oldest daughter, Adaira, coaches for the Watauga Swim Team, while also helping with day-to-day tasks in her mother’s business. She is excited to see how busy it gets during game days and peak season in Boone. 

“My favorite part is seeing them grow and be successful,” Adaira Brewer said.

For the Valentine’s season, Hole Lotta Doughnuts offered the “Love Bug” specialty donut on Feb. 8. This donut is heart-shaped with vanilla icing and chocolate drizzle. (Leah Matney)

Her middle daughter, Genna, is a nursing student at Caldwell County Community College and Technical Institute. While she has taken a step back recently due to it being her last semester, she’s in charge of hiring, food orders and coffee orders. 

“I didn’t think I’d be in such a big role that I’m in now,” Genna Brewer said.

Genna Brewer said one of her favorite things about her job is getting to know people on her staff from App State and watching where they work and move to after graduation. 

Allexia Brewer talks of plans for her business endeavors. Before she owned any restaurants, she wrote a book called, “Monadiki: The Goddess of Fierce Leadership.” Before the book, she taught leadership skills to women and taught at leadership workshops. 

She said while she has always been a leader, it’s evident it can be scary for others to do the same. 

“It’s just a story about leadership and empowerment, it doesn’t really matter who is reading it,” Allexia Brewer said. “I mean a grandmother could read it and take away a lot, a little girl can read it, and moms can read it to their daughters.”

She has written a second book, “Monadiki and the Leopard League,” and is planning on writing a third. 

When it comes to her businesses, she said that she’d love to add a Hole Lotta Doughnuts location in Blowing Rock. Her West Jefferson location has a full bakery, so she plans on expanding the menu more there, even to involve Greek street food. She talked of plans to do events at the Boone location, and one that is already in the works for March 3, Greeks on King. 

“We’re going to have some Greek Food, we’re going to have some Greek desserts, Greek coffee, Greek music and we’re going to have a live Athena and Zeus walking around in costume for the kids,” Allexia Brewer said. “Bringing that kind of culture here, I think is really, really important.”

The Northerns stand in front of the new location of Blue Deer on King located next to Fruits, Veggies, and More.
Boone's 2019 Best New Business expands to King Street, bringing Hatchet Coffee and doughnuts
Nick Cellini prepares an order behind the counter at Hole Lotta Doughnuts on King Street. The West Jefferson-based shop opened this fall in Boone after popular demand from customers.
West Jefferson doughnut shop expands to King Street
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.
Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads
Kwani Taylor, a graduate assistant in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, spoke on the panel about her experience in her field of business.
Latest Courageous Conversation discusses race, experience in the workplace
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Abigail Eggers, News Reporter
Abigail Eggers (she/her) is a freshman journalism major with a minor in Spanish. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *