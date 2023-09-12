The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

2
View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

3
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

4
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

5
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Latina advocate asks — Q’Pasa Appalachia?

Latina advocate asks — Q’Pasa Appalachia?

September 12, 2023

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

September 12, 2023

Home away from home: Coaches find their way back

Home away from home: Coaches find their way back

September 12, 2023

Fall in the High Country: Peak week

Fall in the High Country: Peak week

September 12, 2023

OPINION: Listen and learn, it’s not hard

OPINION: Listen and learn, it’s not hard

September 12, 2023

Fulbright US student program at App State

Fulbright US student program at App State

September 11, 2023

Home away from home: Coaches find their way back

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
September 12, 2023
Scot Sloan returns to the sidelines in the High Country after last coaching the Mountaineers in 2017.
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Scot Sloan returns to the sidelines in the High Country after last coaching the Mountaineers in 2017.

After a troubled 2022 season, App State football returned to their roots and brought back two familiar faces to the Mountaineer sidelines.  

“When coach Clark called, it was gonna be tough to turn down,” defensive coordinator Scott Sloan said about returning to the High Country. “A lot of it had to do with the first eight years.”

Sloan played defensive back at Clemson from 1989-91 where he helped lead the Tigers to the 1991 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, as well as three bowl game appearances. After hanging up the cleats, Sloan began his coaching career as a video graduate assistant at Clemson in 1992. 

He stayed with the Tigers until 1995 as a graduate assistant before serving as defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Georgia Military College. In 2002, Sloan became the defensive backs coach at Georgia Southern. Following four seasons with the Eagles, Sloan turned to the high school ranks, coaching at Griffin High School and Riverside Military Academy in Georgia. 

“He has coordinated successful defense with multiple programs, and he will instill a tough, sound, disciplined approach for our defense moving forward,” head coach Shawn Clark said.

App State first hired Sloan in 2010 as secondary coach. After his first season with the Black and Gold, Sloan became recruiting coordinator in addition to his responsibilities as secondary coach. In 2017, Sloan was elevated to co-defensive coordinator. During the 2017 season, seven Mountaineer defensive players received All-Sun Belt Honors and captured the program’s second Sun Belt title.

Sloan returned to Georgia Southern in 2018 as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. The 2020 Eagles led the nation in interceptions with 18, and ranked 14th in total defense. In 2022, Sloan coached at Army West Point as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. 

Sloan returns to High Country following Dale Jones’ departure following the 2022 campaign. Last season, the Mountaineer defense allowed 347 yards of offense and over 33 points per game to Sun Belt opponents.

“He prioritizes us to run to the football, playing with a high motor and everybody doing their job,” redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. said. “At the end of the day, it’s about getting the guy on the ground and getting the ball back to the offense.”

Sloan inherits a defense looking to bounce back off a disappointing season where they struggled to get off the field on third down.

“They want to be coached, they want to be led, they want to be pointed in the right direction and anything we asked of them this spring they really responded to,” Sloan said. “Just really impressed with where they are as far as a mental standpoint.”

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce spent last season as quarterbacks coach at Miami before returning to Boone.

Ponce starts his first year back at App State after serving as quarterbacks coach at Miami in 2022. (Courtesy of App State Athletics)

“I’m truly excited to be back on the mountain,” Ponce said. “Boone holds many wonderful memories and moments for me, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to make more.”

Ponce steps in as former offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay accepted the same position at Mississippi State.

Ponce played quarterback from 1989-90 at Arizona Western College prior to entering the coaching ranks. His first opportunity came at La Progresiva Presbyterian High School in Miami. 

Ponce coached at the high school level in various roles from 1992-2006, and in 2007 he got his first college coaching position as wide receivers coach at Florida International University. During his six seasons with the Golden Panthers, Ponce coached six of the top 10 receivers in school history, including four-time NFL Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton. 

“Frank’s resume speaks for itself, and he knows what it takes to win championships at App State,” Clark said. “I’m glad to have him back directing our offense and quarterback room.”

Ponce began his first tenure with the university in 2013, when he joined the staff as co-offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under former head coach Scott Satterfield.

From 2019-20, Ponce served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Louisville after Satterfield accepted the head coaching position. In 2021, Ponce returned for his second stint with the Mountaineers as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. After departing for a season, Ponce rejoined the staff in January.

“I love Boone,” Ponce said. “Miami is home, Boone is home, so I’m home away from home.”

Ponce returns to an offense loaded with talent across the board. Junior running back Nate Noel was named to preseason watchlists for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back, the Maxwell Award for most outstanding player in college football and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Offensive lineman Bucky Williams and Isaiah Helms were named to Outland Trophy watchlist for most outstanding interior offensive or defensive lineman. 

“The kids here at App State are phenomenal,” Ponce said. “They don’t care as long as we win.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.
5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar made his first start for the Mountaineers against the Tar Heels.
A fitting finale: Mountaineers fall in double overtime
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.
Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.
5 takeaways from the Mountaineers' win over Gardner-Webb
Redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Burger takes a snap in the first quarter against Gardner-Webb Sept.2. Burger threw for 70 yards and one touchdown in his first career start.
App State triumphs over Gardner-Webb to open football season
Former App State linebacker DMarco Jackson rushes to the ball against ULM Oct. 30, 2021.
9 former Mountaineers claim spots on NFL rosters
More in Sports
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma looks to gain possession of the ball against No.17 Wake Forest Sept. 10.
App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.
Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister
Sophomore forward Reagan Sturgill prepares a shot against FGCU Sept. 3.
Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter guides the ball past the Davidson defense Sept. 3.
Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats
Sophomore Maya Winterhoff goes up to spike a ball against Bellarmine Aug. 25, 2023.
App State volleyball continues undefeated start to season
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.
Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb
About the Contributor
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Durham, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *