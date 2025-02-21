Huus leads Mountaineers in Hilton Head tournament

The Mountaineers men’s golf team finished 10th out of 18 at the Wexford Intercollegiate tournament at the Wexford Golf Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Monday and Tuesday.

Juniors Herman Huus and Ben Read, senior Alex Martin, redshirt junior Ben Locker and redshirt senior Colin Browning represented the Black and Gold during the three-round tournament.

They played rounds one and two on Monday. After both rounds, Huus led not only the Mountaineers, but the entire field at 4 under par on the day. Huus propelled himself to the top thanks to 8 birdies in his first round. He shot 68-72-79 for a total of 219.

Martin fought his way to No. 23 after 8 bogeys and a double bogey on the first 18. He shot 78-70-75 for a total of 223, setting him at 7 over par in the tournament. A 2 under par second round kept Martin in the top half of the table.

Read shot 76-74-76 for a total of 226, putting him at 10 over par. Browning shot 77-78-79 for 18 over par. Locker was 47 over par through all three rounds.

Xavier golfer Ray Filter finished in first individually and Xavier won the tournament as a team.

The Mountaineers travel to Puerto Rico for the Dorado Beach Collegiate Sunday and Monday.