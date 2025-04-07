Categories:

INTAPP hosts 13th annual Coffee Buzz 5K

Gracie Perkins and Sara Albright
April 7, 2025
Coffee Buzz 5K participants begin the race at Durham Park on April 5.
Coffee Buzz 5K participants begin the race at Durham Park on April 5.
Ava Anzalone

Music moved through the air as runners went past colorful chalk messages to pick up their bibs. Organizers in coffee cup costumes greeted them, while participants stretched on the lawn. The Coffee Buzz 5k hadn’t started, but the energy was already in motion.

International Appalachian hosted its annual Coffee Buzz 5K race at Durham Park  Saturday at 10 a.m., with activities beginning at 9 a.m., to raise money for the Landon Hill Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship Fund. INTAPP offered a virtual option that allowed runners to participate from any location.

IntAPP sets up for the Coffee Buzz 5K at Durham Park on April 5. (Ava Anzalone)

Founded in 2005, INTAPP is a student-run organization that fosters connections with App State’s local and international community, according to the INTAPP website.

Vachel Miller, director and professor of the Reich College of Education’s doctoral program in educational leadership, ran the race.

“Let’s be together. Let’s celebrate being here,” Miller said while warming up for the race. “Let’s run. Let’s be a community.”

The morning began with catered Starbucks coffee, pastries and fruit. Attendees could participate in yoga led by INTAPP members on the Bob Light Tennis Courts at Durham Park. Coffee Buzz themed keepsakes, such as pins, stickers and cups, were scattered across the event tables.

Established in 2011, the Landon Hill Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship Fund provides App State students with funding to study abroad. The first 5K fundraising event was held in 2012.

“One of the main barriers for people to study abroad here is money — finances — and so this truly helps someone who may not have the means to go and explore the world and see what’s out there,” said Grace Knapp, INTAPP president and senior global studies major.

Participants bring their dogs to walk or run the path of the Coffee Buzz 5K on April 5. (Ava Anzalone)

Landon Hill was an App State student and INTAPP member who died while studying abroad in Spain.

“He was a very engaged student, very active in our community and really loved learning about cultures and connecting with international students,” Knapp said. “So we run this race for him, and he really loved coffee, and he really loved running. So that’s why we do that.”

INTAPP aims to support international students at App State, encourage domestic students to study abroad and internationalize App State’s campus.

Nicole Tran, junior political science major and SGA presidential elect for the 2025-2026 term, ran the race. Tran emphasized the impact of international engagement.

“Broaden your horizons, explore culture, be where your feet are when you have these experiences. I’m really glad that INTAPP is encouraging that,” Tran said. “Events like these are really important because it brings people together, but also brings the town of Boone into student campus life.”

clinicpics-21
Ava Anzalone
5K participants run through App State’s campus during the Coffee Buzz 5K on April 5.

In addition to the Coffee Buzz 5K, INTAPP also hosts student-led panels, airport pickups for international students, a Thanksgiving dinner and an International Ball each semester that serves as a farewell event.

Davis Taylor, social media coordinator for INTAPP and senior electronic media and broadcasting major, was a part of the planning committee for the race.

Taylor said INTAPP has continued to host the event at Durham Park because it was one of Hill’s favorite places on campus.

Hill’s legacy remains a guiding light for the events and goals of INTAPP and his commitment to connection and inclusivity continues to shape the future of the organization. Hill’s essence inspires every airport pickup, holiday meal and study abroad experience.

“It’s really important that we run this for him because he was so connected with our community,” Knapp said. “He truly inspired people to connect with international students outside of our organization.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in A&C
Author David Patteson with his book “The Old Place” at the Watauga County Library on April 2.
David Patteson discusses newest novel ‘The Old Place’ at Watauga Public Library
One of Stick Boy Bread Co.’s popular orders is the Kluckin’ Kop, which features chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, melted provolone, honey mustard and mayonnaise toasted Stick Boy sourdough on March 21.
Best of Boone 2025: Best of Food
Playlist of the week: Nautical notes
Playlist of the week: Nautical notes
Frank Shovlin is pictured with his 2021 publication “The Letters of John McGahern” at the Watauga County Public Library on March 31.
From Ireland to North Carolina: Frank Shovlin on John McGahern’s Legacy
Album review: Perfume Genius’ ‘Glory’ is a testament of queer love and its place in popular music
Album review: Perfume Genius’ ‘Glory’ is a testament of queer love and its place in popular music
ASA President Mai-anh Nguyen kicks off the start of Asian Fest with a speech on March 31.
Asian cultural clubs collaborate for Asian Fest
More in Events
“Fruits of the Mango Tree,” a piece choreographed by Elijah Grady along with the ensemble of dancers, is performed on March 24. Grady is an App State graduate who was invited to choreograph for the special 50th anniversary edition of the Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble.
Dancing through life: App State celebrates 50 years of Appalachian Dance Ensemble
On the 15th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of “Victorious,” series star Leon Thomas performs original music at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on March 27.
From Nickelodeon to neo-soul: Leon Thomas shines at Schaefer Center
App at a glance: March 24-30
App at a glance: March 24-30
Freshman theatre arts major Jazmyn Mason portrays Eunice Newton Foote in the play “Beautiful, Useful, True,” co-created by Elizabeth Parks and the cast on Feb. 27.
App State professor produces play honoring pioneer female scientist
Allie Colleen performs with Adam Church Band at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 27. Courtesy of Bev Moser.
Allie Colleen performs at the Appalachian Theater
‘I’ve got your back’: NouN Improv takes its largest stage yet
‘I’ve got your back’: NouN Improv takes its largest stage yet
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal