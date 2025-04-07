INTAPP hosts 13th annual Coffee Buzz 5K

Music moved through the air as runners went past colorful chalk messages to pick up their bibs. Organizers in coffee cup costumes greeted them, while participants stretched on the lawn. The Coffee Buzz 5k hadn’t started, but the energy was already in motion.

International Appalachian hosted its annual Coffee Buzz 5K race at Durham Park Saturday at 10 a.m., with activities beginning at 9 a.m., to raise money for the Landon Hill Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship Fund. INTAPP offered a virtual option that allowed runners to participate from any location.

Founded in 2005, INTAPP is a student-run organization that fosters connections with App State’s local and international community, according to the INTAPP website.

Vachel Miller, director and professor of the Reich College of Education’s doctoral program in educational leadership, ran the race.

“Let’s be together. Let’s celebrate being here,” Miller said while warming up for the race. “Let’s run. Let’s be a community.”

The morning began with catered Starbucks coffee, pastries and fruit. Attendees could participate in yoga led by INTAPP members on the Bob Light Tennis Courts at Durham Park. Coffee Buzz themed keepsakes, such as pins, stickers and cups, were scattered across the event tables.

Established in 2011, the Landon Hill Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship Fund provides App State students with funding to study abroad. The first 5K fundraising event was held in 2012.

“One of the main barriers for people to study abroad here is money — finances — and so this truly helps someone who may not have the means to go and explore the world and see what’s out there,” said Grace Knapp, INTAPP president and senior global studies major.

Landon Hill was an App State student and INTAPP member who died while studying abroad in Spain.

“He was a very engaged student, very active in our community and really loved learning about cultures and connecting with international students,” Knapp said. “So we run this race for him, and he really loved coffee, and he really loved running. So that’s why we do that.”

INTAPP aims to support international students at App State, encourage domestic students to study abroad and internationalize App State’s campus.

Nicole Tran, junior political science major and SGA presidential elect for the 2025-2026 term, ran the race. Tran emphasized the impact of international engagement.

“Broaden your horizons, explore culture, be where your feet are when you have these experiences. I’m really glad that INTAPP is encouraging that,” Tran said. “Events like these are really important because it brings people together, but also brings the town of Boone into student campus life.”

Gallery • 3 Photos Ava Anzalone 5K participants run through App State’s campus during the Coffee Buzz 5K on April 5.

In addition to the Coffee Buzz 5K, INTAPP also hosts student-led panels, airport pickups for international students, a Thanksgiving dinner and an International Ball each semester that serves as a farewell event.

Davis Taylor, social media coordinator for INTAPP and senior electronic media and broadcasting major, was a part of the planning committee for the race.

Taylor said INTAPP has continued to host the event at Durham Park because it was one of Hill’s favorite places on campus.

Hill’s legacy remains a guiding light for the events and goals of INTAPP and his commitment to connection and inclusivity continues to shape the future of the organization. Hill’s essence inspires every airport pickup, holiday meal and study abroad experience.