Best of Boone 2025: Best of People

Best App State Student Athlete: CJ Huntley

By: Leah Boone

As the lights dim in the Holmes Convocation Center, App State students know two things to be true: App State men’s basketball starting lineup is about to be announced, and CJ Huntley will likely be part of it. This is one of the many reasons why Huntley won Best Student Athlete.

Huntley, a forward, has been on the team throughout his college career and now plays as a graduate student.

“My favorite part is playing with all of the teammates I play with, especially because I’ve been there for five years,” Huntley said. “Also, just the coaches. They recruited me when I was a senior in high school, and, you know, just the family aspect of it, which is great.”

Huntley took App State by storm, with his first career high occurring in his freshman year when he scored 18 points against North Carolina Wesleyan University. Since then he has achieved every goal he’s set for himself.

“I always wanted to be all-conference this year, so I feel like I accomplished that goal,” Huntley said.

Other goals achieved include going into tournament his freshman year and winning a conference regular season.

“I feel like all my goals that I set for myself and also for my team, you know, we’re able to accomplish it,” Huntley said.

Huntley had two career highs this past season with 27 points scored in games against both Queens University and Marshall. Throughout his time playing for App State, he has made countless memories with the team.

“I would say a career highlight would probably be beating Auburn, especially at home, my senior year,” Huntley said. “Just the crowd, a sold out crowd, you know, was just crazy, and then the court storm at the end of the game was just awesome to see, especially from a fan base that really loves coming to watch sports games.”

Huntley said his time with App State is not over.

“I’m really still working out here, you know, but also working on my path to go to the NBA and stuff like that, so I’m working on that right now,” Huntley said.

Best Tattoo Artist: Sloan Blinsink

By: Allie Lehan

One thing most people can agree on is that risk makes life more exciting. Do-it-yourself bangs, suspiciously cheap taco trucks and obscure comedy shows are all situations where it’s OK to throw caution to the wind. Tattoos aren’t on that list.

When it comes to tattoos, one shouldn’t settle for less than the best, and according to this year’s Best of Boone voters, nobody does it better than Sloan Blinsink.

Blinsink is now a three-time winner for Best of Boone’s Best Tattoo Artist category. This is her fourth year tattooing in Boone and second year as a resident artist at Elevated Body Art.

Blinsink said she was “incredibly grateful” to win.

Specializing in the neo-traditional style, thick lines and bright colors are defining characteristics of Blinsink’s carefully-crafted pieces. Describing her work as “whimsical” and “nostalgic,” cartoon motifs and lighthearted imagery are common elements in her portfolio.

Blinsink began tattooing in 2020, working for Noble Tattoos & Piercings for three years before moving shops. With strong ties to Boone, tattoo artistry is her way of continuing to engage with the community.

“I’m super grateful for every opportunity that so many people in this town have given me,” Blinsink said.

Since winning last year, Blinsink attended Anime Ink Con in Richmond, Virginia, and has continued to fill guest artist positions. She also shared that Elevated recently expanded and hired another resident artist.

In terms of the future, Blinsink looks forward to continuing her work in Boone.

“My favorite part about tattooing is watching someone leave happy,” she said. “People just getting excited to do something with me.”

Her advice for anyone interested in becoming a tattoo artist is, “Keep getting tattooed, meet people, keep drawing.”

Anyone interested in booking an appointment with Blinsink can contact her through her Instagram, @naols.

Best Local Band: The Weasels

By: El Shedrick

It’s a cold, crisp Friday in November. For hours and hours, multiple unique sounds and instruments can be heard coming from Caleb Mills’ garage.

“I think as a collective we cover almost every genre,” The Weasels’ drummer and lyricist TJ Corlett said.

The individuality of each band member and the band’s unique sound is what secured The Weasels’ second Best of Boone win for Best Local Band.

The Weasels have been performing in Boone since 2021 in various places, but one of their favorite places to perform is Betsy’s Barn in Todd.

“It’s always a good time there,” lead singer and fourth grade teacher Jack Dunphey said. “It’s conducive to our band. It’s a very safe environment. We always, by nature of who we are, try to do that.”

Although they still consider themselves a garage band, The Weasels have big plans for the future. The band’s dream venues include Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Madison Square Garden, Sydney Opera House and Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

In terms of what’s next, The Weasels have a new single called “Forest Animals” coming out soon, and are performing at Thaw Out Music Festival on April 26.

“We’re going to have a show one day, where we’re going to play only new songs that we’ve never played live before,” said Mills, bass player for the band.

The Weasels want their fans to know that although the way the band operates may change, they’ll still be around and plan to be a part of the Boone music scene for as long as they can.

“No matter what, you can count on The Weasels to be making music for as long as your life is going to be,” Dunphey said. “We’ll find a way. We will always find the time, even if it’s once a year, to put out a single song.”

Above all, it’s The Weasels’ appreciation of their fans that shines through.

“Can you let everyone know that we love them all? And thank you so much for being a part of our story,” Mills said.

Best Local Visual Artist: Ashlynd Scavotto

By: Owen Marcellino

While walking down King Street presents many possibilities for leisure and relaxation, none of them quite as immersive as the art. From live music in front of Anna Banana’s to beautiful murals that mask the surrounding brick, downtown Boone is a sanctuary for creativity. Located at 683 W. King St., Nth Degree Gallery and Studios is home to this year’s winner for Best Local Visual Artist, Ashlynd Scavotto.

As an interdisciplinary visual artist who transcends more than just one medium of art, even using trash, Scavotto strives to depict the fleeting human experience in the only way she knows: creating. Aside from Nth Degree Gallery, her work has been shown in the Plemmons Student Union; 3rd Place; Boone; and High Country Emporium.

Entering the Boone art scene during the peak of COVID-19, Scavotto decided with some friends to sell their work on the street. Eventually, through the efforts of the Watauga Arts Council and her peers, Scavotto organized the First Friday Art Crawl that takes place downtown.

“It is a place I get to meet other creatives and through them meet other people,” Scavotto said. “It makes me feel good to see connections between people made through my art.”

Scavotto is hoping to bring the First Friday Art Crawl back to Boone later this spring after taking a break due to Hurricane Helene.

On Valentine’s Day, Scavotto decided to cultivate a new artistic approach of asking strangers on the street if she could sketch them. The ink portraits simply yet beautifully encapsulate the love and care between these individuals she had never met. What originated from simple sketches of her friends hanging out on a couch became a bright endeavor for the young artist.

Scavotto loves the authenticity and genuine connection that comes with live portraits.

“All the portraits can be very present in the moment, without having to prepare,” Scavotto said. “I think it’s a really fun way to connect with people as it’s going to be something special for them.”

Scavotto is planning to set up a recurring stand outside Nth Degree Gallery and Studios with hopes to further promote her portfolio.