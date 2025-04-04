Best of Boone 2025: Best of Food

Best: Sandwich: Stick Boy Kitchen

Photo By: Ethan Bonney

Best Burger & Takeout: Comeback Shack

By: Madalyn Edwards

It’s no secret many App State students love family-owned Come Back Shack as for the 10th time the restaurant has won Best Burger. But the restaurant typically wouldn’t get as much foot traffic from students, with its nearest restaurant located on Blowing Rock Road a mile away from campus.

That was until this past November.

Come Back Shack opened a new location on King Street, expanding its operations.

Kat Ricke, a manager at the new location, has worked for the company for two and a half years. She decided to transfer to the new store in search of an adventure and helped with the establishment of the location.

Ricke said the new location appeals more to students, as it is closer to campus and is more customer-oriented.

“At the other store, it’s all about time and speed and getting things out because we have a drive-thru,” she said. “Here, we actually get to sit and talk to our customers for a little bit and we get to know them, especially if they’re regulars.”

As for what makes Come Back Shack’s burgers special, Ricke said the restaurant uses natural ingredients and the beef is never frozen.

She said she can tell the difference in quality of ingredients when eating at other burger restaurants compared to Come Back Shack.

“I eat here five times a week, so obviously the food’s good,” she said.

Come Back Shack has two locations in Boone — the original location at 1521 Blowing Rock Road with drive-thru service and the other at 767 W. King St. Orders can be placed online or on kiosks in-store.

Best Pizza: Lost Province

By: Brett Menz

A wide array of toppings and assortments sits on light, wood-fired crusts at Lost Province Brewing Co., the microbrewery and gastropub that won Best Pizza for the sixth straight year.

Residing behind Mast General Store and tucked away from the lively atmosphere of King Street, Lost Province offers patrons 13 specialty pizzas or the ability to customize their own. There is plenty of variety in their selection. The menu features pizzas such as Depot Street, with spicy Italian sausage and roasted cremini mushrooms as toppings, or The Bubba, which includes bacon, pickled jalapeños and pimento cheese.

They also offer seasonal menu items and a tap featuring beers brewed in-house.

Marketing Coordinator Alyssa Hasty said everything is either made in-house or locally sourced to ensure top quality.

In addition to their locally-sourced pizza and beer, Lost Province offers a welcoming environment through weekly events like live music on Fridays and Saturdays, trivia night on Wednesdays and bingo on Mondays. These events provide entertainment for customers, and such environment has kept the community coming back to the gastropub for almost 11 years.

“We choose Boone again and again, so the fact that Boone chooses us means a lot,” Hasty said. “Our community is absolutely everything and this honor not only reflects our deep connection with it but also our commitment to it.”

Lost Province can be found off King Street at 130 N. Depot St.

Best Asian-Inspired Cuisine: Mint Indian Cuisine

By: Alex Miley

There is only one restaurant in Boone that can satisfy a craving for chicken tikka masala and shrimp coconut curry. That place is this year’s Best of Boone winner for Asian-Inspired Cuisine — Mint Indian Cuisine.

Since opening in 2012, Mint has delivered authentic Indian flavors and stellar customer service, creating a dining experience that keeps customers coming back.

“I think there is no other Indian restaurant in town and we serve authentic Indian food and use fresh stuff,” Restaurant Manager Aman Hans said.

Hans said there are many Indian restaurants in other cities surrounding Boone, but they don’t serve authentic Indian food like they do at Mint. Their success, however, didn’t come without challenges.

About six months after opening, business slowed. To introduce more people to the cuisine, Mint launched a buffet, allowing customers to try various dishes in one visit. Although they are no longer buffet-style, over a decade later the business continues to thrive as a part of Boone’s food scene.

Now the restaurant is popular among students and locals alike, and, as Hans said, “everyone has a favorite dish.”

Mint Indian Cuisine is located at 203 Boone Heights Drive.

Best BBQ: Pedalin’ Pig

Photo By: Noah Williford

Best Vegetarian Options: Wildwood Community Market

By: Abby Buckner

Crispy, golden brown tofu, marinated and nestled between fresh baked bread — Wildwood Community Market’s Chic-Fil-AIN’T is a standout on a menu packed with fresh, housemade dishes. Topped with a spring mix, tomatoes, pickles and microgreens, this fan-favorite dish helped Wildwood earn its first Best Vegetarian Options win for Best of Boone.

“When we first opened we were primarily vegetarian, which we haven’t stepped away from — we’ve just added more options,” said CJ Jeffries, marketing manager and content coordinator at Wildwood.

Vegetarian-friendly choices are the heart of Wildwood’s menu, with favorites like the Fantastic Falafel and Bar-B-Que Tofu sandwiches offering plant-based variety. But their reach extends beyond vegetarian fare, with popular options like the Turkey Apple Brie sandwich and WORLD’S BEST CHICKEN SALAD drawing in a diverse crowd of customers.

Since opening in 2022, Wildwood has focused on sourcing local ingredients and providing a space for the community to share their goods. Nearly everything is made in-house, from sauces and soups to salads and sweets, reinforcing their commitment to fresh, locally driven offerings.

We really wanted to be a restaurant where anyone could eat here,” Jeffries said.

The only exception? Bread. As Wildwood’s deli offerings have expanded, so has their need for fresh bread — so much so that they plan to open a bakery in the basement in the coming months.

“There’ll be fresh bread on Howard Street,” Jeffries said.

When the weather is nice, a large open garage-style door transports you into the bright wood interior of Wildwood. The air is filled with the scent of sizzling sandwiches, creating a cozy backdrop for the variety of seating options in the market. Whether studying over a laptop, diving into a good book or catching up with friends, the space blends a relaxed atmosphere with a community gathering place.

“Yes, we do have the best vegetarian food in town,” Jeffries said. “But I’d say we just have the best food in town.”

Wildwood Community Market is located just a few steps off King Street at 182 Howard.

Best Wings: Rivers Street Ale House

By: Caroline Chapman

Getting in line under the glow of the patio lights and the neon, buzzing Rivers Street Ale House sign on a Thursday night is a rite of passage for Boone locals and App State students alike.

Walking inside, one’s senses can’t help but be flooded with the mouth-watering aroma of 16 different flavors of wings, and it becomes clear why Ale House secured the win for Best Wings for the fourth year in a row.

“Ale House prides itself on its wings, and we are nothing but grateful to win again,” Front-of-House Manager Josh Lamont said.

The most popular night to get wings is College Night Thursdays, for those who are ready to dance and socialize with friends or enjoy savory and crisp boneless wings for 45 cents each and bone-in wings for 75 cents apiece. There are flavors of wings for everyone, ranging from sweet and spicy mango habanero to savory garlic parmesan or even classic buffalo in mild, medium and hot.

These nights are some of their best for business, and the wings come out of the kitchen consistently all night long.

“On Thursday nights we go through probably about 10 cases of boneless and 10 more cases of bone-in,” Lamont said.

Ale House hosts events weekly from Tuesday through Saturday, including trivia, music bingo and live music. Lamont said they are working on plans to host a tailgate party in the parking lot on the evening of April 26, right after Thaw Out Music Festival.

Whether you are craving wings, music or a good time with friends, Ale House continues to be the go-to spot for locals to make the most of their nights and enjoy the best wings in Boone.

Rivers Street Ale House is located just a stone’s throw away from campus at 957 Rivers St.

Best Mexican-Inspired Cuisine: Los Arcoiris

By: Kelsey Griffith

Located off the side of Blowing Rock Road is a locally-treasured gem of Mexican cuisine. Los Arcoiris, or simply “Los,” as nicknamed by regulars, provides its customers with staples of Mexican cuisine and an atmosphere that is colorful and comfortable, consistently drawing in hungry Boone residents and tourists alike.

Established in 1991, Los Arcoiris has become a local favorite. For the fourth year in a row, Los Arcoiris has won Best Mexican-Inspired Cuisine for Best of Boone, and the community’s support is appreciated by the team.

“Without the community, we could never do this,” Co-owner Alfredo Alvarez said. “We’ve been here a very long time, and the support is amazing.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the restaurant went mobile with its food truck, the “Los Express Tacos Y Más,” to provide meals to victims displaced by the hurricane.

“Giving back to the communities that have given so much to us is so important,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the restaurant plans to keep sending its food truck out into the High Country.

From chips and queso to its popular ACP, the menu is packed with options for any hungry customer. With so many flavorful choices, it is clear why so many keep coming back.

Los Arcoiris is located at 168 Boone Heights Drive.

Best Italian-Inspired Cuisine: Bella’s of Boone

By: Beatrix Johnson

Upon opening the welcoming doors to Bella’s of Boone Italian Restaurant, the smells of an Italian summer whisk you away. Yellow lamp shades adorn the colorful walls, nestled around artwork decorating the rooms. Customers occupy dozens of tables, uniting over their love for this restaurant.

No matter what you are craving, there is something for everyone at Bella’s, whether it be one of their delicious pizzas, a flavorful dish of their famous ravioli, a cold glass of local draft beer or more, anyone can find what they’re looking for.

Bella’s has been a local favorite since it was established in 2015 and won Best Italian-Inspired Cuisine this year.

Manager Ashton Lang has worked at Bella’s for two years. To customers, Bella’s is more than just a place to get a good meal, Lang said. It’s a place to visit your family.

“We’re a really small business obviously, and it’s a really important factor for all of the workers here to create personal relationships with our regulars,” Lang said. “Our regulars usually come in multiple times a week, and it’s a place they like to hang out: they’ll come in, sit for hours and just talk.”

After Hurricane Helene, the restaurant faced damage from flooding. With the help of their regulars, Bella’s opened its doors nine days after the storm.

“We were here for eight hours a day, listening to music, doing everything we could to clean this place up,” Lang said. “Everyone got mad at each other at some point and there was some laughing, some cussing, even some screaming, but it was a great bonding experience for everyone to be here together for that long.”

On March 15, they celebrated their 10th anniversary, crafting together specialty drinks and featuring a throwback menu original to their initial opening. Together, customers and workers celebrated, filling the restaurant with the sounds of laughter and the smell of delicious food.

Bella’s of Boone is located at 190 Boone Heights Drive.

Best Food Truck: El Tacorriendo

By: Owen Marcellino

You can often hear the sizzle of classic Mexican street food being pressed to perfection while walking down King Street in the afternoon. For the seventh consecutive year, El Tacorriendo has been voted Best Food Truck.

Parked beside Blue’s Brews, the cherry-red truck can be smelled from around the corner. The truck provides a quick meal to any connoisseur of Mexican cuisine and occasionally hosts philanthropic events with campus fraternities and live music.

With an assortment of proteins, El Tacorriendo can roll your favorite Mexican dishes into a burrito, quesadilla, taco or wrap. Over the years the menu has evolved, adding new items and new variations of original dishes.

Senior music therapy student Cris Bryant fell in love with the food when they approached the truck in 2021 and began working with the business in 2022.

“Alex is always coming up with new dishes, new ways to elevate the items already on the menu, and bringing more of his culture into the Boone community,” Bryant said, reflecting on what the truck’s co-owner, Alex Leon, has changed

The truck has added esquites, quesabirria, horchata, agua fresca and Jarritos, growing a presence of Latino culture in the High Country.

“I take great pride in knowing that I work for a business that is not straying away from being authentic,” Bryant said. “Something as simple as an asada taco can bring both the Spanish-speaking community and the PWI population of App State together.”

Best New Restaurant: Betty’s Biscuits

By: Meg Frantz

A stark white building on King Street stands out among the red-brick surrounding it. Inside, exposed brick and navy blue columns create a cozy breakfast ambiance, with cups of espresso and biscuits to keep conversation company. Lining the walls are picture frames with grandmothers watching over the restaurant.

Betty’s Biscuits, originally established as a food truck icon in Boone, opened a brick-and-mortar location at 640 W. King St. in March 2024 and is the winner of Best New Food/Restaurant in this year’s Best of Boone.

The breakfast menu features American classics — eggs, fingerling potatoes, grits and the like, as well as biscuits, using locally-sourced ingredients.

Their drink menu features mimosas, prosecco and spritzes in addition to Betty’s specific drinks: Betty’s Mule with Jameson and Maine Root ginger ale and Betty’s Sunrise with mezcal, orange and cherry juice.

Betty’s also hosts local bands for outdoor shows in the warmer months.

The interior design is not complete without pictures of the employees’ grandmothers adorning the walls. The tradition began with Tina Houston, the owner of the restaurant, putting a picture of her grandmother, Betty, on the wall to commemorate the opening.

Briana Palmer, manager for Betty’s, said the pictures change twice a year.

Palmer was one of the original staff members opening the brick-and-mortar location, and has been a manager for around four months.

After Hurricane Helene, Betty’s temporarily introduced their “Betty’s After Dark” menu to help feed Boone. “Betty’s After Dark” has since paused. Palmer said Betty’s staff felt the additional hours were what the community needed from them.

“I think this is the first job I’ve ever worked that the people are definitely the reason I come back,” Palmer said. “The community that is within our company, like the other servers, we almost all have worked here since the beginning. We have not had a lot of turnover since we hired in the beginning, and so that’s really a blessing.”

Best Sweets: Stick Boy Bread Company

By: Alex Wallin

Walking into Stick Boy Bread Co., customers are embraced with the warm, comforting scent of any sweet treat imaginable. With classics like pies, cakes, danishes and scones, Stick Boy has something for everyone.

The company, founded in August 2001 by Carson and Mindy Coatney, is this year’s winner for Best Sweets.

“They were not bread bakers by nature, but they recognized that Boone could really use something like a bakery after having visited one,” said Michelle Bollman, Stick Boy manager and co-owner.

The business has thrived and has since opened Stick Boy Kitchen, a second location across town. This location is focused less on sweets, serving savory items like sandwiches, soups and their all-day breakfast and won Best Sandwich in Best of Boone.

At every Stick Boy location, customers can find items made from fresh and natural ingredients, a primary value of the owners. Apart from their classic treats, they offer many seasonal specials, like Bollman’s personal favorite, the coconut cake.

“It’s a seasonal item, so when we have it, you have to kind of get your fill of it, which I do, at least,” Bollman said.

Stick Boy has a significant impact on the community. Beyond their delicious sweets, the company has a wholesale program where they team up with local organizations to provide food to community members in need. They accept donations for their outreach program, with all proceeds going toward the production of the bread and soup being donated.

“So if there’s something you’re passionate about and you just need a little bit of support, whether that’s a dozen cookies or a $20 gift card, we’ll get behind you and support you in that way,” Bollman said.

Stick Boy Bread Co. is located at 345 Hardin St. For a savory experience, visit Stick Boy Kitchen at 211 Boone Heights Drive.

Best Coffee: Espresso News

By: Nance Onsrud

From the strong scent of freshly-roasted Sumatra and Colombian coffee beans to the abundance of plants and community posters adorning the windows, Espresso News has long been a favorite of locals and college students alike.

Out of the 10 years The Appalachian has run Best of Boone, Espresso News has won Best Off-Campus Coffee Shop for four consecutive years. This hidden gem is nestled right in the heart of Boone at 267 Howard St.

Espresso News’ menu options are endless, but their iced dirty chai latte and their seasonal yerba mate made with simple syrup and passionfruit are often heralded as fan favorites.

Manager Kathleen Petermann credits the shop’s success to the simplicity and consistency of the products they offer to loyal patrons at an affordable price.

“No matter what, you guys can expect the same delicious drinks and same delicious coffee as always,” Petermann said.

Working at Espresso News for almost 13 years, Petermann has witnessed the shop change over the years but feels Espresso News prides itself on the consistent sense of community the space provides for locals.

“All of us are very active in different aspects of the community, so that brings people in and it becomes a meeting space for a lot of folks,” Petermann said.

From specialty lattes to freshly baked goods that are made daily in-house and comforting soups, Espresso News offers a little something for anyone who walks through their door. Each drink and pastry is served with a side of cozy ambiance that has attracted patrons to the establishment for over 30 years.

Best Breakfast: Troy’s 105 Diner

By: Brooklyn Smith

Equipped with retro booths, checkered floors and neon lights, a diner off of NC Highway 105 transports every customer with its ‘50s-themed interior.

Troy’s 105 Diner is this year’s Best Breakfast winner for Best of Boone. Co-owned by JB Byrum and Conner Snyder, the diner offers a variety of menu items for all meals and offers breakfast all day.

“I think my personal favorite on the menu is our Razzle Dazzle,” Byrum said. “It’s just 6 ounces of our steak tips — that we cut in-house — hash browns or grits, three eggs and then a biscuit or your choice of toast.”

The Troy’s menu features breakfast staples like The Late Night, which includes an egg, bacon, grits or hash browns and a piece of toast.

Not in the mood for breakfast? They have you covered with menu items such as their burger and sandwich baskets which are all served with a side of fries.

Troy’s prepares food in-house and “you can’t go wrong with any of it,” Byrum said.

Byrum said low price points and efficiency make Troy’s the breakfast spot choice of many in Boone.

“We’ve actually done a lot better with the college students over the last five or six years, but I would say it’s a very good mix of college students, the locals and the permanent residents in town,” Byrum said.

This is Troy’s third consecutive win in this category, solidifying itself as a go-to breakfast spot in Boone.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us,” Byrum said.

Troy’s 105 Diner is located at 1286 NC-105.

Best Bar: Lily’s Snack Bar

By: Jenna Guzman

It’s a Saturday night. As you approach the door, you look over at the outdoor patio and see a group of friends gathered around taking sips from a liquor bucket topped with Truly and cherries. Looking into the window shared by a neon “TATER WEDGES” sign, you see the lively scene inside — people dancing, customers at the bar and bartenders effortlessly making drinks back to back. This is Lily’s Snack Bar.

Located across from Holmes Convocation Center at 455 Blowing Rock Road, Lily’s has quite literally set the bar, as it was voted Best Bar for the third year in a row.

Whether it’s 1 p.m. or 1 a.m., Trevor Moody, owner of Lily’s since April 2024, credits the staff and service, the environment and the people who come as playing a huge role in making Lily’s what it is.

“We want people to feel immediately welcome and at home and make sure that everyone, no matter who they are or where they’ve been or what they’ve had to deal with that day, can feel a little bit more comfortable, relaxed and hopefully able to have some fun,” Moody said.

Moody embraces a “beach bar in the mountains” vibe for the bar, and Lily’s has something for everyone in terms of drinks, food and events.

Lily’s staples include liquor buckets, astrology drinks and seasonal rotating draft cocktails. They also have several beer choices. For food, Lily’s is known for what Moody describes as the “lifeblood” of the business: its tater wedges and chicken tenders — which are 75 cents apiece on Tuesdays — as well as sandwiches and more.

Along with various options for drinks and food, there are several different events to pull up to at Lily’s for a “real cool time,” like Monday trivia, Tuesday karaoke night, dance parties, drag shows, live music, Latin nights — you name it.

What’s next for Lily’s? New drinks, events and music, potential new merch and pop-ups in the future and “a lot of cool stuff happening over the next several months that we’re really proud of,” Moody said.

Best Brewery: Appalachian Mountain Brewery

By: Rebekah Mann

When Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s founders opened in 2013, they personally hand-remodeled the building from a metal fabrication shop. Now, the repurposed building is a go-to spot in the community.

“I think you can feel that in the place,” General Manager Simon Everett said. “It’s very bootstrapped, very passion-driven.”

Located at 163 Boone Creek Drive, AMB has won Best Local Brewery for the third year in a row.

Along with their manually-brewed beer, Everett said he thinks the brewery’s “old school” pub feel contributes to their popularity.

Everett said the story behind one of AMB’s winter tap IPAs called Don’t Tell Johnny highlights what makes the brewery’s atmosphere feel personal.

When an employee named Johnny was excited about the production of a new Black IPA, Everett said its timeline kept getting delayed. When it was finally put on tap, he said the staff made jokes saying, “Don’t Tell Johnny,” and the name stuck.

“I think that’s a fun story about just kind of something we do, and that kind of unintentionally spurred an annual tradition of brewing this beer,” Everett said.

Moving forward, Everett said he wants AMB to “become more known for more than just the beer.”

Co-founder Chris Zieber is expanding AMB’s reach with sister company Mountain Hippie Soda Co. Zieber said the goal for the company was to make more kid-friendly options than regular sodas.

“They’re classic beverages, but they have a lot of sugar in them. Coke has caffeine in it,” Zieber said. “Trying to find one that is both natural and low sugar for the kiddos that come through the brewery was the starting impetus for that.”

Additionally, Zieber is interested in branching out to THC beverages. He said having the option on the menu might help adults who don’t want beer enjoy the pub experience.

“People are just really interested in trying something besides alcohol,” Zieber said. “You can still go out with your friends, have something besides beer or cider if you’d like, and just come to the brewery to enjoy the kind of the space and the atmosphere that we have.”

Best Grocery Store: Harris Teeter

By: Jenna Guzman

It’s a Tuesday afternoon and you just got yourself Starbucks, an Asian-inspired lunch, fresh pastries, deli meats to make a charcuterie board, a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers and even a full tank of gas. You came for one thing: bread.

What place has all this in one setting? Harris Teeter — this year’s winner for Best Grocery Store.

Upon entering Harris Teeter, located in the Shops at Shadowline, you can smell the aroma of Starbucks coffee and see the many aisles and areas of the store to choose from. Whether you’re there for meat, seafood, international foods, dry or frozen foods, cleaning supplies, medication, personal hygiene products, birthday cards or something else, Harris Teeter likely has something for you.

If you’re buying groceries to make dinner for later but you’re hungry now, no problem. Harris Teeter has fresh food priced by the pound to put in to-go containers and eat the second you get home. The store has a salad bar, a pizza station, hot and ready chicken, an olive bar for the olive lovers and an Asian Hot Bar featuring foods such as fried rice, lo mein, ginger chicken and more.

There is a large produce section, a cheese corner, a vast wine selection, fresh sushi and a bakery where you can purchase anything from bread and cookies to customized cakes.

For any plant lovers, Harris Teeter sells house plants and has a floral station where you can purchase flower bouquets arranged by in-store florists.

Unique to Harris Teeter compared to most grocery stores in Boone is their gas station — Harris Teeter Fuel — located just down the road from the store. Harris Teeter allows customers to sign up for a gas rewards program where customers can get fuel points with each purchase they make at the store, resulting in discounted gas prices.