Kaedin Robinson announces entry into transfer portal

Senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has entered the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports announced Friday.
Robinson has had a decorated career with the Black and Gold and amassed 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns on 147 receptions over three seasons. This includes a 905-yard 10-touchdown season in 2023 when he was named second-team All-Sun Belt by Pro Football Network.
Robinson was named preseason first-team All-Sun Belt prior to the 2024 season.
Robinson had a stellar year before an injury sustained on a touchdown catch against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 7 ended his season prematurely. He finished the season with 840 yards and 2 touchdowns on 53 receptions.