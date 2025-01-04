The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Kaedin Robinson announces entry into transfer portal

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
January 3, 2025
Leah Matney
Senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson prepares to take the field during the App State vs. Southern Miss game on Oct. 28, 2023.

Senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has entered the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports announced Friday.

Robinson has had a decorated career with the Black and Gold and amassed 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns on 147 receptions over three seasons. This includes a 905-yard 10-touchdown season in 2023 when he was named second-team All-Sun Belt by Pro Football Network.

Robinson was named preseason first-team All-Sun Belt prior to the 2024 season.

  Robinson had a stellar year before an injury sustained on a touchdown catch against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 7 ended his season prematurely. He finished the season with 840 yards and 2 touchdowns on 53 receptions.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Leah Matney
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6435
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal