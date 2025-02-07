The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Late game heroics push Mountaineer women’s basketball over the Warhawks

Max Schwanz, Reporter
February 7, 2025
Mk Haynes
Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi attempts a goal during the App State vs. Georgia Southern game on Jan. 25.

App State women’s basketball won their match-up against the University of Louisiana-Monroe 73-71. The Mountaineers improve to 13-9 on the season and 9-3 in conference play. 

Four Mountaineers scored over 10 points. Junior forward Elena Pericic scored a team-high 22 and went a near-perfect 9 for 10 from the field. Following her was senior guard Eleyana Tafisi who recorded 14 points well above her 6-point average. 

Junior guard Emily Hege opened the scoring for the Black and Gold with a three-point basket. Hege made another three to knot the game at 6. A Tafisi three and jump shot gave the Mountaineers an 11-8 lead. 

App State finished the first quarter with a 24-22 lead. The Mountaineers made 6 three-pointers in the quarter. 

Hege scored first in the second quarter. A Pericic three extended the lead to 29-22. The Black and Gold were outscored in the quarter 9-12 and lost their lead. ULM went into the halftime break with a 34-33 lead. 

The teams went back and forth during the early minutes of the third quarter. The score was tied at 40 until the Warhawks went on a 10-1 run to take a 41-50 lead. A series of scores from the Mountaineers and a three from Tafisi shrunk the deficit to 51-56 heading into the fourth quarter.

Pericic started the quarter with a layup and a three making the score 58-60. 

Senior guard Zada Porter made a three for her first basket, with 2:33 left in the game to give the Black and Gold a 67-66 lead. The Warhawks took a 68-71 lead until senior guard Emily Carver made a three to tie the game with a minute left. 

Porter made a clutch layup with just two seconds remaining in the game to secure the win. 

App State shot 53% from the field and 58% from behind the arc. The Mountaineers won the rebounding battle 29-25 but struggled with 14 turnovers to the Warhawks’ 8.

The Black and Gold will host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday for the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
