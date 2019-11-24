Leading wide receiver Corey Sutton suffers ACL tear against Texas State, out for season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State star wide receiver Corey Sutton will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL against Texas State, the junior announced via Twitter on Nov. 24.

Sutton leads the Mountaineers with 601 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions despite missing the first two games of the season due to suspension.

Sutton had a breakout game in App State’s 56-27 win at Georgia State on Nov. 16, catching eight passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

The transfer from Kansas State also caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in the 35-13 win over Texas State on Nov. 23 before the injury occurred in the second quarter. Sutton was helped off the field and carted to the locker room before returning to the sidelines on crutches later in the game.