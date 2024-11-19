Leah’s Lens: How the 2024 election made history

Election season this year has been nothing short of eventful, with unexpected twists and turns all along the way.

Whether it was Joe Biden dropping out, Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts or Kamala Harris quickly exceeding all expectations, there were a multitude of events this season no one could have predicted. However, regardless of the countless memes and jokes that have come out of the events, it is important to keep emphasis on the historical occurrences and what they mean for the future.

The 2024 presidential election could very well be the most important and terrifying election of all time, with thousands of people’s livelihoods and rights on the line.

The stress felt by thousands of people throughout the season should spark a question in everyone’s mind: why?

The answer, though can be stated simply, is actually far deeper than meets the eye — the entire future is riding on it.

When the two-party system emerged in the 1820s, there was absolutely no way the founders could have predicted the 2024 election would be between a biracial woman and a convicted felon. While the founding fathers are most likely rolling in their graves over Harris’ candidacy, what is truly appalling is the leniency with which Trump’s felonies are being treated.

Trump already made history during his presidency as the only president to be impeached twice. He will be the only president to have been convicted of a felony, much less 34 of them.

On the other hand, Harris has also made history — she was the first Black and South Asian woman to be vice president, as well as the first to win the Democratic nomination. As you can see, one of these things is not like the other.

Biden dropping out served as a monumental game changer for the 2024 election. With the loss of support from young voters throughout his campaigning, it was clear many citizens did not feel confident in either candidate.

Harris lit a fire under young voters, giving them a candidate they were truly excited to vote for. This was evident through Harris’ record-breaking fundraising efforts during the beginning of her campaign.

Additionally, some of the biggest names in pop culture right now publicly endorsed Harris — Taylor Swift, “The Avengers” cast, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Beyoncé and many more are among the top names. Trump, on the other hand? Jake Paul, Bryce Hall, Kid Rock and Elon Musk. A sad list for a sad man.

In Oregon and Washington, there were multiple cases of ballot drop boxes being set on fire, subsequently ruining hundreds of people’s ballots and forcing many voters to go to lengths to ensure their vote is still being counted.

It is a truly devastating reality that a presidential race between a narcissistic bigot and a devoted and truthful politician has remained nail-bitingly close throughout the whole season. The U.S. political system becoming increasingly more polarized has served only as a hindrance to true democracy, alienating more and more people along the way.

On Nov. 6, as hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents woke up, their worlds were turned upside down. Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, winning both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.

This election was historic in many ways, but the results bring an entirely new definition to the word. Not only was Trump the first convicted felon to be on the presidential ballot, he is now the first convicted felon to win the presidency.

For the second time in eight years, a strong and capable candidate has lost against this man. In 2016, the argument was that Hillary Clinton lost because of the email controversy. Today, it is clear why she actually lost: She is a woman.

If the overall reasoning was something other than the Democratic candidate’s gender, the pattern would have continued in the 2020 election. Instead, Biden beat Trump in both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.

At the end of the day, it is clear a candidate’s gender was prioritized over her qualifications not once, but twice. In a country that claims to be based on equality and fundamental freedoms, thousands of people continue to fall short in that regard.

Harris gave her concession speech on Nov. 6 at Howard University, her alma mater. It was a speech full of life, love and respect — three things Trump has never given. In her speech, she reminded citizens that the fight was not over.

“Hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” Harris said. “As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

It is extremely easy to get caught up in the anger and sadness of the election results, especially knowing how Trump’s last presidency went and what he plans to do in his next term. It is also natural to spend hours wondering what went wrong.

Unfortunately, a set answer will never be known for this question. Maybe if Harris had more time to campaign, made her stance on certain issues more known or was able to debate Trump again, things would be different. However, a life spent asking questions will do nothing but cause more strife.

As this historical election season comes to an end, it is important to remember the positive things that occurred — Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor, the first openly transgender person, Sarah McBride, was elected to Congress and Harris, a Black and South Asian woman, still received almost half of the popular vote.

Harris ended her concession speech with an adage that has been around for centuries: Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. She went on to say “But here’s the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars.”

As the U.S. prepares for the next four years, regardless of the darkness you may feel right now, remember Harris’ words — there will always be light.