Leah’s Lens: The world sucks – here’s how to cope

Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
March 3, 2025
Andrew Reagan

Even though the first quarter of 2025 has just arrived, it has not been lacking in events. Right off the bat, this year had its fair share of issues, most of which don’t seem like they’re leaving anytime soon.

During such a tumultuous time in the country and the world, it can often be second nature to get caught up in the news, which can easily lead to a sense of overwhelm and dread. As difficult as it seems to take a step back from this, there are ways to focus more on yourself, your wellbeing and your overall health. 

 

Unplug

As simple as it sounds in theory, taking a step back from the overwhelming consumption of media can seem impossible. There are small steps one can take, such as turning off push notifications for news, unfollowing accounts on social media that post nonstop content every day about national events or taking a break from social media altogether. While the saying “ignorance is bliss” does go a long way, it is important to distinguish between taking a step back for your mental health and becoming oblivious to the world around you. 

 

Yoga and mindfulness practices

Yoga has been proven to be extremely beneficial for both mental and physical health, by reducing anxiety and improving strength and mood. In times as emotional and anxiety-inducing as these, there must be some form of relaxation incorporated into your day to day life — yoga is one of the best options. It can help clear your mind and bring you back to focusing on yourself instead of everything else going on around you.

 

Journaling

Although journaling is one of the first recommendations for most problems, at risk of sounding cliche, it truly is one of the most helpful practices. Oftentimes, the most overwhelming aspect of times like these is absorbing all of the information and not having an outlet for all of the emotions that come with it. Journaling can allow you to process emotions in healthy ways, rather than turning to more negative coping mechanisms. Though it may seem trivial at first, letting out all your emotions instead of keeping them pent up can significantly reduce stress and help you cope with everything going on around you.

 

Surround yourself with positive people

Especially with the polarizing nature of today’s society, it is vital to be around people who lift you up and help you see the good in life. If you are constantly around people who disagree with you on the issues at hand, have a negative attitude or generally cannot see the bright side of any situation, it is easy to be brought down with them. On the other hand, if you make an effort to surround yourself with people who lift you up, empathize with you and help you see the positive side, life can seem a little brighter day by day. 

 

Do your part

One of the most effective ways to reduce stress and cope with the political turmoil around you is to do your part. This does not necessarily mean dedicating your daily life to protesting — there are ways to take a stand and participate without it being too overwhelming. There are far more ways to participate than one may initially think, such as boycotting specific businesses or sending letters to local administration , giving everyone an opportunity to do their part if they wish.

Leah Boone
Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
Leah Boone (she/her/hers) is a senior chemistry major. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
