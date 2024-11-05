Letter from the Editor: How The Appalachian reports election results

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in North Carolina. The Appalachian will begin to report election results as they come in starting at 7:30 p.m.

All reported numbers will come from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or the Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will particularly focus on races relevant to Watauga County voters. For federal races, The Appalachian will report based on what the Associated Press calls.

Results reported on Election Day are unofficial projections for who will likely win each race. The Appalachian will not project a race for a particular candidate unless there is a statistical certainty the candidate will win.

The Appalachian determines a statistical certainty when there is no statistical way a candidate can win based on the amount of votes tabulated and precincts reporting.

According to North Carolina law, a mandatory recount for non-statewide races occurs when there is a margin of less than 1% between the candidates. In statewide races, the difference to trigger a mandatory recount must be less than 0.5%.

The county boards of elections will certify election results on Nov. 15. During this period, they verify provisional ballots and count absentee ballots, which could sway results in an election. Countywide tabulated results are unofficial until they are certified.

With information from all county boards of elections, the NCSBE will certify election results on Nov. 26. Statewide and federal election results are not official until the state board certifies results.

Stay up to date with The Appalachian’s coverage on Election Day through its website. Results will be posted throughout the night.