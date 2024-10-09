Letter from the editors: Representation is key

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year to commemorate the impact Hispanic peoples have had in the history and culture of the United States. By recognizing the contributions and advocacy of Hispanic Americans before us, today we are able to celebrate the diverse cultures in our nation that have been here for generations.

The Appalachian has much to celebrate as we highlight personal achievements and ongoing contributions of Hispanic people in our community.

The Appalachian’s September issue’s special section is meant to highlight the Hispanic community that is very often overlooked and underrepresented, especially at a predominantly white institution and in the greater Appalachian region, which many people perceive to be culturally and ethnically homogenous.

Building up from last year, this is the second time our publication has created a Hispanic Heritage special section. In the section, we use the terms Latino/Latina, and although there are more gender-neutral terms used by others, for the sake of consistency and the Spanish language, we will be using these terms. Any places where this term is not used was at the preference of the writer.

Last year, the special section was also printed in Spanish, but we were unfortunately unable to do so this year due to funding. However, this section is still available in Spanish online, which can be accessed through our translations tab on our website.

Ever since the UNC System Board of Governors voted to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices, students searching for a multicultural center have been met with locked doors and blacked out windows. Despite this, many resources still exist on campus for Hispanic and Latino students who wish to celebrate and embrace their cultures. Some of those include the Latin Hispanic Alliance, and media outlets like App TV’s Buenos Días Boone and The Appalachian’s Spanish Translations desk, which has reached its one year anniversary with the release of this issue.

This year, the Hispanic representation on our editorial board is one of the highest The Appalachian has seen, if not the highest — something we are proud to share. Each of us writing this come from different ethnic backgrounds such as Mexico, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. We are paving the way for future Latino journalists around the country and are just a small representation of the many different Hispanic/Latino communities found at App State and in Boone.

Outside of campus, the Latino and Hispanic community and cultures are all around. From events, art and music to restaurants and markets to themed nights at bars, the evidence of pride and love is strong. Representation is key to both the collegiate and local community, to uplift and honor the heritage carried in every person. The collective efforts showcase the need to recognize and support the successes and accomplishments for years to come.

Whether you’re a reader or writer, a student or member of the community, we see you. We hope to be the representation you want to see, or be, in the media and in the community. We strive to reflect the communities in the region in our coverage not only for this month, but every month. If you ever have a story idea, would like to participate in translating our content or want to join our paper, stop by our newsroom in room 235 in Plemmons Student Union or contact outreach@theappalachian.com.

Thank you, reader, for picking up this issue and flipping through the pages of our cultures. We hope you resonate or come to appreciate the accomplishments of the Latin/Hispanic community of the High Country.

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief

Omar Alvarez Valencia, Translations Editor

Yelitza V. Perez-Gutierrez, Associate Translations Editor

Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Director of Audience Engagement

Dayanara Monroy-Luna, Associate Chief Copy Editor