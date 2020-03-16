Local governments in Watauga County declare states of emergency

The towns of Beech Mountain, Boone, Blowing Rock and Seven Devils declared states of emergency Sunday after a Watauga County resident tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.

“The purpose for declaring the State of Emergency is to ease the financial and resource restrictions in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes. AppHealthCare is serving as the lead agency in the management of this crisis, and we are confident in public health’s ability to lead this effort and appreciate their partnership with Watauga County and other local agencies to protect our community’s health,” Deron Geouque, Watauga County manager, said in the press release.

Geouque said the county appreciates coordination between Appalachian Regional Hospital System, Watauga County Schools and App State to respond to COVID-19.

