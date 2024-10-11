Categories:

Long Story Short: ‘Players Gonna Play:’ Travis Kelce & Football

A featured podcast about conversations on Taylor Swift.
Byline photo of Ellie Tarlton
Byline photo of Rebekah Mann
Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann
October 11, 2024
Screenshot
Screenshot
Kennedy Holgate and Gabe Plitt

Welcome back to “Long Story Short:” Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. In the wake of football season, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are celebrating by focusing on all things Taylor and Travis. It’s no secret that this superstar pairing has taken pop culture discourse by storm, but in this episode, the hosts break down all the little details you might’ve missed.

Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups. 

 

Accompanying Playlist:

  1. The Alchemy by Taylor Swift
  2. So High School by Taylor Swift
  3. Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
  4. Blank Space (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
  5. Mary’s Song (Oh My My My) by Taylor Swift
  6. Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
  7. You Belong with Me (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
  8. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
  9. The Archer by Taylor Swift
  10. King of My Heart by Taylor Swift
  11. Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

 

Hosted by: Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann

Produced by: Kennedy Holgate and Gabe Plitt

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$5860
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in A&C
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is better than critics are saying
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is better than critics are saying
Love, loss and lamentation: ‘Intermezzo’ review
Love, loss and lamentation: ‘Intermezzo’ review
Final product of Rebekah Mann’s avocado toast recipe on Aug. 24. The ingredients for this recipe include toast, a lemon, an avocado, salt, pepper and everything bagel seasoning.
A&C Cooking Corner: 3 no-cook recipes for beginners
Dancers waltz during a break from square dancing at the Todd Community Dance on Sept. 13.
Community square dancing brings ‘unconditional happiness’ to Todd
Cinema Talks: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Cinema Talks: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Cece Shore, owner of J&M produce stand, poses in front of a seating and photo area on Sept.15.
How do you like them apples: Where to buy apples near Boone
More in Multimedia
BSB: The App State football depression continues…
BSB: The App State football depression continues…
A resident carries their cat away from Bavarian Village apartment complex on Sept. 27.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Helene causes devastation, loss to Boone community
VIDEO: Watauga Democrats celebrate women's voting rights
F1 madness, a scarily close ECU game and the Tua situation
F1 madness, a scarily close ECU game and the Tua situation
Cinema Talks: Ultraman: Rising
Cinema Talks: Ultraman: Rising
Long Story Short: ‘Soon enough you’re best friends:’ Taylor’s Friendship Songs
Long Story Short: ‘Soon enough you’re best friends:’ Taylor’s Friendship Songs
More in Podcasts
B(S)B: CFB upset city, App State humiliation and NFL woes
B(S)B: CFB upset city, App State humiliation and NFL woes
This Appalachian Life: Struck with wonder
This Appalachian Life: Struck with wonder
B(S)B: College football & Ferrari race wins
B(S)B: College football & Ferrari race wins
Sophomore forward Stephanie Barbosa dribbles a ball against Radford Sept. 15, 2022.
App State soccer kicks off spring season
Former App State pitcher Jeffrey Springs signed a $31 million dollar contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay Rays extends former Mountaineer pitcher
BOO-ne, Episode 3: Hauntings of the High Country
BOO-ne, Episode 3: Hauntings of the High Country
Donate to The Appalachian
$5860
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal