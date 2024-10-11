Long Story Short: ‘Players Gonna Play:’ Travis Kelce & Football

Welcome back to “Long Story Short:” Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. In the wake of football season, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are celebrating by focusing on all things Taylor and Travis. It’s no secret that this superstar pairing has taken pop culture discourse by storm, but in this episode, the hosts break down all the little details you might’ve missed.
Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.
Accompanying Playlist:
- The Alchemy by Taylor Swift
- So High School by Taylor Swift
- Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Blank Space (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Mary’s Song (Oh My My My) by Taylor Swift
- Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- You Belong with Me (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- The Archer by Taylor Swift
- King of My Heart by Taylor Swift
- Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
Hosted by: Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann
Produced by: Kennedy Holgate and Gabe Plitt