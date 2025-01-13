Men’s basketball defeats Coastal Carolina 74-51.

Wednesday night the App State men’s basketball team defeated Coastal Carolina 74-51 in the third game of their four-game home stand.

Graduate student forward CJ Huntley recorded a career-high 15 rebounds en route to his second career double-double. Huntley scored 21 points and recorded 2 assists against the Chanticleers, leading the team in scoring.

Both teams traded scores for the first few minutes of the game. The Mountaineers came out of a timeout by going on a 15-0 run over the course of nearly seven minutes, taking the lead 24-7 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

Coastal scored to end their drought, but the Mountaineers’ lead kept extending as the Black and Gold went up 25 points with 3:58 to play in the first half.

App State led 37-19 at halftime.

Despite the Chanticleers’ efforts, they could not close the deficit, scoring 32 in the second half compared to the Mountaineers’ 37.

The Mountaineers held Coastal to 51 points, the lowest they have held a Division 1 opponent this season. The Mountaineers also held the Chanticleers to 34.6% shooting and caused 11 turnovers.

Coastal Carolina’s defense ranked No. 12 in the nation in three-pointers allowed. Despite this, the Mountaineers were able to hit 10 off of 43.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

“With them icing the ball screen we just changed the way that we screened it, and when Myles gets downhill he’s dynamic so the court just opened up, and then teammates knocking down shots like they always been,” senior forward Jalil Beaubrun said. Beaubrun scored 11 points and pulled down 4 rebounds.

Redshirt senior guard Myles Tate joined Beaubrun and Huntley in double figures, scoring 17 points along with 3 rebounds and 7 assists.

Freshman forward Michael Marcus Jr. went 2-2 from the three-point line. In 14 minutes Marcus recorded 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

With this victory the Mountaineers moved to 8-7 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.