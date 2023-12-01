The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

3
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

4
App State’s Titan Arum, commonly known as the “corpse flower” in the early stages of blooming Nov. 15, 2023.

Rare tropical wonder blooms in App State Greenhouse

5
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

December 1, 2023

OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers

OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers

December 1, 2023

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

November 30, 2023

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

November 30, 2023

Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win

Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win

November 30, 2023

App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film

App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film

November 30, 2023

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
December 1, 2023
Graduate+student+forward+Donovan+Gregory+brings+the+ball+up+the+court+against+Carlow+Dec.+7%2C+2022.+App+State+welcomes+Auburn+Sunday+for+the+first+power-five+matchup+in+Boone+since+2000.
Ashton Woodruff
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

On Sunday, App State men’s basketball will host their first power-five opponent in 23 years since North Carolina for the grand opening of Holmes Convocation Center. 

It marks the first sellout since 2009, when NBA star Steph Curry and Davidson played the Mountaineers in Boone.

“Just a tremendous program coming up the mountain to play,” said head coach Dustin Kerns when the game was announced.

Auburn comes into the matchup 5-1, fresh off a dominating 74-57 win over Virginia Tech Wednesday. The Tigers are led by forward Johni Broome, who averages 17.8 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds per game. Against the Hokies, Broome had 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. 

The Tigers’ backcourt is comprised of guards Aden Holloway and Denver Jones. Holloway, a Charlotte native, is the team’s second leading scorer at 11 points per game. Both guards shoot over 40% from three.

Despite their ability to score, Auburn hangs their hat on the defensive end of the court. The Tigers tend to press full-court, hoping to speed their opponents up while attempting to generate turnovers. Against Virginia Tech, Auburn forced 21 turnovers leading to 30 points off turnovers. 

Head coach Bruce Pearl’s team does a great job of running shooters off the three-point line. They rank fourth in the country in opponent’s three-point percentage at 22.4%. The Tigers’ lone loss came against No. 20 Baylor, where the Bears were the only team to shoot above 35% from downtown. 

The Black and Gold come into the matchup on a four-game win streak after defeating ETSU 72-61 Wednesday. To begin the season, graduate student forward Donovan Gregory and junior forward Tre’Von Spillers lead the team in scoring at 13.1 and 12.3 points per game respectively.

App State is also a defensive minded team, limiting opponents 37% shooting from the field and 31% from three. The Mountaineers force 11.3 turnovers per game leading to 11.1 points off turnovers.

“We preach defense everyday in practice,” said freshman guard Jordan Marsh. 

If the Mountaineers wish to pull off the home upset, they will need to limit both turnovers and Broome. Sophomore forward Justin Abson will likely draw the initial matchup, but multiple defenders could be used against the Tigers’ star. Playing defense without fouling will also be key.

The game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Sophomore guard Alexis Black looks past the defense against Ohio Nov. 13.
Mountaineer women's basketball falls to Davidson
Sophomore forward Justin Abson goes for a reverse lay-up against ETSU’s Jadyn Parker on Nov. 29. Abson scored seven points, four rebounds and one assist during App State’s 72-61 win.
Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win
Freshman guard Jordan Marsh stands on the baseline against Oakland City Nov. 7.
Men’s basketball wins third consecutive after dismantling Governors 78-58
The Mountaineer bench celebrates after a play against Oakland City Nov. 7.
Mountaineers sweep opponents in Fort Myers Tip-Off
Junior guard Emily Carver pulls up for a three pointer against Ohio Nov. 13.
Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Norfolk State
Junior forward TreVon Spillers goes up for a dunk against Oakland City Nov. 6.
Beavers best Black and Gold 81-71 in overtime
More in Sports
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar slides down to avoid the Eagle defender Nov. 25. Aguilar earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors for the 2023 season.
Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards
Wide receiver Christan Horn reaches out for the pass against Troy Sept. 17, 2022. Horn scored the game-winning touchdown off a hail mary throw from former quarterback Chase Brice.
App State set for Sun Belt Championship against Troy
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn races towards the end zone against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Horn had 46 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 55-27 win over the Eagles.
Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers dominate Eagles
Graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark waves to the crowd against Drexel Sept. 1, 2023.
Field hockey goalkeeper ends historic career
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors makes the tackle on a Georgia Southern player Nov. 25. Favors tallied one interception during the game.
Mountaineers torch Eagles, win Sun Belt East
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.
PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *