The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Morris reaches 1,000 kills as App State volleyball goes 1-1

Ella Smith
November 9, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State volleyball traveled to Marshall University and went 1-1; they are now 5-9 in Sun Belt conference play.

In the first set, the Mountaineers started the first game off strong by establishing a 15-11 lead and continued to a 22-12 lead with a 7-0 run. Senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff tallied 4 kills in the opening set and won the game point. The Black and Gold won 25-15.

The second set started with a 4-all tie. Though the rest of the set was closely contested in score, Marshall trailed the remainder of the set. App State won 25-21.

The final set of the first match was another Mountaineer win, completing the sweep. Marshall put up a fight with 12 ties and 6 lead changes throughout the match, but App State claimed the victory 25-21. With the win, App State broke its 6-game losing streak.

On Friday, the Mountaineers started with a 25-14 win, mirroring the domination from the day before. Senior outside hitter Ali Morris took home 5 kills in the set, bringing her career total to over 1,000. 

In the second set, the teams tied 11 times before the score was tied 15-all. Marshall took the lead for the remainder of the match and won 25-20.

The third set was a 25-19 Marshall win.

After being down 24-22, Marshall went on a 4-0 run to take the game. In the closest set of the game, App State lost 26-24.

App State will close out its final matches of the regular season on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. in Holmes Convocation Center against Troy University. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Ella Smith
Ella Smith
Ella Smith is a freshman sociology major from Morrisville, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$596
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal