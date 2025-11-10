Morris reaches 1,000 kills as App State volleyball goes 1-1

App State volleyball traveled to Marshall University and went 1-1; they are now 5-9 in Sun Belt conference play.

In the first set, the Mountaineers started the first game off strong by establishing a 15-11 lead and continued to a 22-12 lead with a 7-0 run. Senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff tallied 4 kills in the opening set and won the game point. The Black and Gold won 25-15.

The second set started with a 4-all tie. Though the rest of the set was closely contested in score, Marshall trailed the remainder of the set. App State won 25-21.

The final set of the first match was another Mountaineer win, completing the sweep. Marshall put up a fight with 12 ties and 6 lead changes throughout the match, but App State claimed the victory 25-21. With the win, App State broke its 6-game losing streak.

On Friday, the Mountaineers started with a 25-14 win, mirroring the domination from the day before. Senior outside hitter Ali Morris took home 5 kills in the set, bringing her career total to over 1,000.

In the second set, the teams tied 11 times before the score was tied 15-all. Marshall took the lead for the remainder of the match and won 25-20.

The third set was a 25-19 Marshall win.

After being down 24-22, Marshall went on a 4-0 run to take the game. In the closest set of the game, App State lost 26-24.