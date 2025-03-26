The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Mountaineer baseball drops the ball against the Eagles

Max Schwanz, Reporter
March 25, 2025
Chole Pound

Despite a multitude of home runs, App State baseball lost all three games Friday through Sunday at Georgia Southern.

The Mountaineers lost the first game Friday 9-0.

The first 3 innings of the game were a stalemate as neither team scored.

Redshirt senior pitcher Caleb Cross and the App State defense did not allow a run until the fourth inning, when the Eagles took a 2-0 lead.

Georgia Southern scored again in the sixth inning, and Cross was relieved in the seventh inning after allowing 2 hits.

The seventh inning saw a barrage of Eagles reach home base as they scored 6 runs to extend their lead to 9-0.

The Black and Gold recorded 4 hits in the game.

App State fell in the second game 14-13, despite 2 towering grand slams from sophomore first baseman Kameron Miller and redshirt sophomore catcher Graham Smiley.

The Mountaineers went down 1-0 due to a Georgia Southern sacrifice bunt after the first inning.

They responded with 2 runs in the second after RBIs from sophomore infielder Tyler Figueroa and freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger.

After a scoreless third inning for either side, Miller blasted a solo home run in the fourth, giving the Black and Gold a 3-1 lead.

The Eagles responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, regaining the lead 3-4.

The fifth inning was high-scoring for both squads.

Smiley hit a lead-off home run to start the inning. Miller followed with a grand slam to left field to extend the lead 8-4.

Georgia Southern responded with 4 runs to tie the game at 8.

The Eagles stretched their lead with 3 runs in the sixth inning, taking an 11-8 lead

Miller recorded his sixth RBI in the top of the seventh to cut into the lead.

The Eagles responded with a homer in the eighth to extend their lead to 12-9.

Smiley stepped up to the plate in the top of the ninth and hammered the second grand slam of the afternoon for App State, taking back a 13-12 lead.

Georgia Southern finished the game with a walk-off 2-RBI single. The Mountaineers lost a nail-biter 14-13.

The Black and Gold lost the third game of the series 5-1 Sunday.

The first inning was scoreless.

In the second inning, App State scored their only run after a bases-loaded walk. The Eagles responded, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the second inning.

They scored again in the third and the fifth, securing their 5-1 victory.

Lichtenberger recorded 2 hits, increasing his batting average to .403.

The Mountaineers come back to Boone to face High Point at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
