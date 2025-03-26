Mountaineer baseball drops the ball against the Eagles

Despite a multitude of home runs, App State baseball lost all three games Friday through Sunday at Georgia Southern.

The Mountaineers lost the first game Friday 9-0.

The first 3 innings of the game were a stalemate as neither team scored.

Redshirt senior pitcher Caleb Cross and the App State defense did not allow a run until the fourth inning, when the Eagles took a 2-0 lead.

Georgia Southern scored again in the sixth inning, and Cross was relieved in the seventh inning after allowing 2 hits.

The seventh inning saw a barrage of Eagles reach home base as they scored 6 runs to extend their lead to 9-0.

The Black and Gold recorded 4 hits in the game.

App State fell in the second game 14-13, despite 2 towering grand slams from sophomore first baseman Kameron Miller and redshirt sophomore catcher Graham Smiley.

The Mountaineers went down 1-0 due to a Georgia Southern sacrifice bunt after the first inning.

They responded with 2 runs in the second after RBIs from sophomore infielder Tyler Figueroa and freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger.

After a scoreless third inning for either side, Miller blasted a solo home run in the fourth, giving the Black and Gold a 3-1 lead.

The Eagles responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, regaining the lead 3-4.

The fifth inning was high-scoring for both squads.

Smiley hit a lead-off home run to start the inning. Miller followed with a grand slam to left field to extend the lead 8-4.

Georgia Southern responded with 4 runs to tie the game at 8.

The Eagles stretched their lead with 3 runs in the sixth inning, taking an 11-8 lead

Miller recorded his sixth RBI in the top of the seventh to cut into the lead.

The Eagles responded with a homer in the eighth to extend their lead to 12-9.

Smiley stepped up to the plate in the top of the ninth and hammered the second grand slam of the afternoon for App State, taking back a 13-12 lead.

Georgia Southern finished the game with a walk-off 2-RBI single. The Mountaineers lost a nail-biter 14-13.

The Black and Gold lost the third game of the series 5-1 Sunday.

The first inning was scoreless.

In the second inning, App State scored their only run after a bases-loaded walk. The Eagles responded, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the second inning.

They scored again in the third and the fifth, securing their 5-1 victory.

Lichtenberger recorded 2 hits, increasing his batting average to .403.

The Mountaineers come back to Boone to face High Point at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.