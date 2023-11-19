Mountaineer baseball releases 2024 schedule

The Mountaineers released their 2024 baseball schedule Friday, featuring 53 regular-season games between February-May.

The upcoming slate includes 19 home games at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium, with 15 of those against Sun Belt Conference opponents.

The schedule gives fans plenty of opportunities to see the Mountaineers across North Carolina with 12 road games in the Tar Heel State, in addition to six in South Carolina, six in Virginia and one in Tennessee.

App State takes on one of its toughest schedules in years, as four of their opponents appeared in the NCAA Regional last season. The Sun Belt finished 2023 as the fifth-ranked conference in the nation by RPI and the top conference outside the power five.

Opening weekend will take place Feb. 16-18 in Boiling Springs against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. That series will kick off a stretch of 19 straight away games to open the season.

After paying a visit to the High Point Panthers Feb. 20, the Black and Gold will play a three-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory against Siena College.

From there, the Mountaineers will make the 55-mile trip to Johnson City, Tennnesee to face former SoCon rival ETSU before traveling to Carbondale, Illinois for a weekend series against Southern Illinois to open the month of March.

Upon returning to North Carolina, the team will travel to Duke and Winthrop before a neutral-site game against Queens in Gastonia March 12.

App State kicks off their conference schedule with a visit to San Marcos, Texas for three games against Texas State. Following that trip, the Mountaineers will face Queens for the second time in a week for the home opener March 19.

The first weekend series at Smith Stadium will come March 22-24 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. App State will host four other Sun Belt foes throughout the season in Marshall March 28-30, Troy April 12-14, South Alabama May 3-5 and Georgia Southern May 16-18. The conference schedule also includes trips to James Madison April 5-7, Arkansas State April 19-21, Georgia State April 26-28 and Old Dominion May 10-12.

The home schedule features non-conference matchups with High Point April 2, UNC-Asheville April 9 and ETSU April 23. The midweek slate also consists of visits to nearby rivals UNC-Asheville March 26 and Western Carolina April 16, as well as a game against ACC powerhouse Wake Forest in Shelby April 30.

The conference standings will set the lineup for the Sun Belt tournament May 21-26 in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Mountaineers will be aiming to earn a conference championship and postseason berth in June.

Ticket information for home games in Boone and Hickory will be released at a later date.