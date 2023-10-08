The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

3
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

4
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

5
OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

Mountaineers split weekend series with Panthers

Mountaineers split weekend series with Panthers

October 8, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State

Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State

October 8, 2023

Savoring tradition: Community FEaST returns for seventh annual year

Savoring tradition: Community FEaST returns for seventh annual year

October 8, 2023

Beast of the backfield: Nate Noel’s climb in the High Country

Beast of the backfield: Nate Noel’s climb in the High Country

October 8, 2023

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

October 7, 2023

Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama

October 6, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 8, 2023
Freshman+midfielder+Sophia+Baxter+battles+with+a+Kent+State+player+for+possession+Oct.+6.
Sam Fleming
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles with a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6.

The Mountaineers made history with their first ever regular season victory against the Kent State Golden Flashers Friday, in a thrilling 2-1 overtime shootout.  

Fifth-year goalkeeper Addie Clark had 10 saves, totaling 250 career saves. 

“It means a lot to me to get 250 saves because of the work I’ve put in to get here and the journey I’ve had at App State,” Clark said. “I want to take things save by save and be the best goalkeeper that I can for the team.” 

The Black and Gold quickly scored their only goal of regulation in the first quarter when sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky scored off an assist from freshman midfielder Noa Ginjaume Matas. 

Clark saved both of the Golden Flashers shots in the quarter. This would be enough for the Mountaineers to take a 1-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Kent State scored the only goal of the second period as Patricia Strunk scored off of Eva Usoz’s first assist of the year. 

Thanks to a save by Clark, the Mountaineers and Golden Flashers headed into the third quarter tied 1-1. 

The App State defense held Kent State shotless throughout the third quarter. The Mountaineers fired off three shots, including one from junior forward Charlotte Bosma. 

However, they were held scoreless and the game remained tied 1-1 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Despite multiple opportunities for both teams, the fourth quarter saw no changes in the score and the game headed into overtime. 

The first overtime period was highlighted by Clark’s diving save to keep the Mountaineers hopes alive. 

In the second overtime period, the Golden Flashers had two opportunities to score, but were saved by Clark. 

With no scoring in the overtime periods the match went to shootouts, the Mountaineers first since Sept. 25, 2022. 

Kent State connected on their first shot attempt, only to be matched by sophomore forward Bridget Donovan. 

Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter found the back of the cage, with only three shots left in the shootout to give the Black and Gold a 2-1 lead. 

Clark proceeded to save the Golden Flashers final three shots to secure the win for the Mountaineers. 

“We talked pregame to be rooted in love and grounded for each other and they did that today,” said head coach Emily Dinsmore. “They gave it their all and played with joy, so it was really cool to see them go out there and win today.” 

The Mountaineers will travel to Farmville, Virginia to take on the Longwood Lancers on Friday at 5 p.m.
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
