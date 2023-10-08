Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State

The Mountaineers made history with their first ever regular season victory against the Kent State Golden Flashers Friday, in a thrilling 2-1 overtime shootout.

Fifth-year goalkeeper Addie Clark had 10 saves, totaling 250 career saves.

“It means a lot to me to get 250 saves because of the work I’ve put in to get here and the journey I’ve had at App State,” Clark said. “I want to take things save by save and be the best goalkeeper that I can for the team.”

The Black and Gold quickly scored their only goal of regulation in the first quarter when sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky scored off an assist from freshman midfielder Noa Ginjaume Matas.

Clark saved both of the Golden Flashers shots in the quarter. This would be enough for the Mountaineers to take a 1-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Kent State scored the only goal of the second period as Patricia Strunk scored off of Eva Usoz’s first assist of the year.

Thanks to a save by Clark, the Mountaineers and Golden Flashers headed into the third quarter tied 1-1.

The App State defense held Kent State shotless throughout the third quarter. The Mountaineers fired off three shots, including one from junior forward Charlotte Bosma.

However, they were held scoreless and the game remained tied 1-1 heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite multiple opportunities for both teams, the fourth quarter saw no changes in the score and the game headed into overtime.

The first overtime period was highlighted by Clark’s diving save to keep the Mountaineers hopes alive.

In the second overtime period, the Golden Flashers had two opportunities to score, but were saved by Clark.

With no scoring in the overtime periods the match went to shootouts, the Mountaineers first since Sept. 25, 2022.

Kent State connected on their first shot attempt, only to be matched by sophomore forward Bridget Donovan.

Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter found the back of the cage, with only three shots left in the shootout to give the Black and Gold a 2-1 lead.

Clark proceeded to save the Golden Flashers final three shots to secure the win for the Mountaineers.

“We talked pregame to be rooted in love and grounded for each other and they did that today,” said head coach Emily Dinsmore. “They gave it their all and played with joy, so it was really cool to see them go out there and win today.”

The Mountaineers will travel to Farmville, Virginia to take on the Longwood Lancers on Friday at 5 p.m.