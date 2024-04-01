Mountaineer softball’s struggles continue against No. 23 Louisiana

App State softball returned home to face off against No. 23 Louisiana in a weekend series.

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series on Thursday 12-6.

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas made her 15th start of the season and held the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless in the first inning.

Louisiana struck first, with a two-run home run to open up the scoring. The Mountaineers responded with two runs of their own thanks to a two-run RBI hit from freshman catcher Brooke Kennerly. This marks Kennerly’s first multi-RBI game.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the second. Both teams went scoreless in the third inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead.

Kennerly recorded another RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning. This stopped a 7-0 run by Louisiana as the Black and Gold trailed 9-3 at the end of the sixth.

Both teams scored three runs in the seventh inning. In the inning, graduate catcher Taylor Thorp, junior infielder Killian Roberts and junior infielder Olivia Cook recorded RBIs.

On Friday, the Black and Gold lost 6-2.

Louisiana started the game with two runs in the first inning.

Freshman utility Grace Barrett recorded the Mountaineers first hit of the game, but they were unable to score in the first inning.

Louisiana recorded another run in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The Mountaineers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cook recorded a run and senior outfielder Kayt Houston recorded an RBI, making it 3-2 heading into the sixth inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns recorded one run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh as the Mountaineers lost 6-2.

App State lost the third and final game of the series on Saturday 8-0.

Neither team scored in the first two innings thanks to strong defense from both sides.

Louisiana scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead. They followed this with three more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead.

The Mountaineers were unable to score for the remainder of the game, while the Ragin’ Cajuns scored two more runs in the seventh to end the game.

The Black and Gold fell 8-0 and lost the series 3-0.

App State starts a home series on Friday against South Alabama. First pitch on Friday is slated for 5 p.m. and the games can be streamed on ESPN+.