1
DEI Committee and SGA Liaison Amarah Din speaks at the Student Government Association meeting in the Linville Falls Room on Mar. 5.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

2
Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

3
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

4
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

5
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

Mountaineer softball's struggles continue against No. 23 Louisiana

Max Schwanz, Reporter
March 31, 2024
Junior+pitcher+Sejal+Neas+winds+up+a+pitch+against+No.+23+Louisiana+March+28.+Neas+pitched+three+innings+and+gave+up+four+runs.
Taylor Ward
Junior pitcher Sejal Neas winds up a pitch against No. 23 Louisiana March 28. Neas pitched three innings and gave up four runs.

App State softball returned home to face off against No. 23 Louisiana in a weekend series. 

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series on Thursday 12-6. 

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas made her 15th start of the season and held the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless in the first inning. 

Louisiana struck first, with a two-run home run to open up the scoring. The Mountaineers responded with two runs of their own thanks to a two-run RBI hit from freshman catcher Brooke Kennerly. This marks Kennerly’s first multi-RBI game. 

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the second. Both teams went scoreless in the third inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead. 

Kennerly recorded another RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning. This stopped a 7-0 run by Louisiana as the Black and Gold trailed 9-3 at the end of the sixth. 

Both teams scored  three runs in the seventh inning. In the inning, graduate catcher Taylor Thorp, junior infielder Killian Roberts and junior infielder Olivia Cook recorded RBIs. 

The Mountaineers fell in the first game of the series 12-6.  

On Friday, the Black and Gold lost 6-2. 

Louisiana started the game with two runs in the first inning. 

Freshman utility Grace Barrett recorded the Mountaineers first hit of the game, but they were unable to score in the first inning. 

Louisiana recorded another run in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. 

Junior infielder Olivia Cook slides to hoembase against No. 23 Louisiana March 28.

The Mountaineers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cook recorded a run and senior outfielder Kayt Houston recorded an RBI, making it 3-2 heading into the sixth inning. 

The Ragin’ Cajuns recorded one run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh as the Mountaineers lost 6-2. 

App State lost the third and final game of the series on Saturday 8-0. 

Neither team scored in the first two innings thanks to strong defense from both sides. 

Louisiana scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead. They followed this with three more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead.

The Mountaineers were unable to score for the remainder of the game, while the Ragin’ Cajuns scored two more runs in the seventh to end the game.

The Black and Gold fell 8-0 and lost the series 3-0. 

App State starts a home series on Friday against South Alabama. First pitch on Friday is slated for 5 p.m. and the games can be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Taylor Ward, Photojournalist
Taylor Ward (she/they) is a sophomore undecided major and photography minor from Ocean Isle Beach, NC. This is their second year with The Appalachian.

