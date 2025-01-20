The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to 8-8 following heartbreaking loss to ODU

Kieran Murphy, Reporter
January 19, 2025
MK Haynes
Junior forward Elena Pericic and junior guard Emily Hege box out a defender and look for a rebound against Troy on Jan. 9.

The App State women’s basketball team fell short against conference rival Old Dominion Wednesday. With zeroes on the clock, the final score was 78-71.

The Mountaineers came out swinging and seemed to be able to bend the Old Dominion defense to their will. After getting the ball from the tip-off, the Black and Gold took a 12-point lead within the first six minutes. 

After a bit of back and forth, the first quarter ended with a final score of 24-13, and App State had good footing going into the second quarter.

Junior forward Rylan Moffitt started out the second quarter hot with a good jumper to extend the Mountaineers’ lead. Following this, however, Old Dominion’s offense went on a 9-point run to cut the lead down to 4. The rest of the half consisted of both teams consistently trading points until Moffitt hit a two in the paint to put the Black and Gold up 6 going into halftime.

Much to the dismay of App State fans, the tide started to turn in the third quarter as the Mountaineer defense struggled, allowing 11 points in just under three minutes. The offense stayed in the fight and kept the game close as, halfway through the quarter, the game was tied 46-46. Following a scoring run from the Monarchs, the game went into the fourth quarter with App State down 58-51.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the two high- powered offenses battled it out on the court. Both teams traded points but ultimately the Mountaineers fell short and were unable to secure the win. 

The Black and Gold fell to 8-8 on the year with this game being their second loss against a conference opponent.

