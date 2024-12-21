The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Mountaineer women’s basketball loses third straight against Cougars

Max Schwanz, Reporter
December 20, 2024
Sam Baechli
Guard Zada Porter protecting the ball from a Clinton player while determining their next play on Nov. 20.

The App State women’s basketball team traveled to take on College of Charleston Tuesday, losing 83-47, which is their third straight loss. 

The Cougars jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and maintained the lead. 

The Black and Gold trailed 23-10 at the end of the first quarter. Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi ended the quarter with a buzzer-beater three. 

The second quarter saw little action for the Black and Gold, who trailed 47-20 at the end of the half. 

Senior guard Zada Porter led App State with 7 points in the first half. 

App State’s transition defense was a bright spot, holding the Cougars to 2 fast break points. 

The Mountaineers started the third quarter with strong defense, holding the Cougars scoreless for the first two minutes. 

However the defense was not enough as College of Charleston scored 18 points to the Mountaineers’ 11 in the quarter. 

Junior guard Seneya Martinez recorded 7 points in the fourth quarter. The Black and Gold scored 16 points in the quarter. 

App State outrebounded the Cougars 38 to 33, though the Black and Gold had 25 turnovers, 14 of which were steals by the College of Charleston. 

The Mountaineers shot 35% from the field compared to 49% from the Cougars. 

Porter and senior guard Asjah Inniss led the Black and Gold with 8 points each. 

App State looks ahead to their matchup at Mercer on Saturday. The game is slated for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. 

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sam Baechli
Sam Baechli, Photojournalist
Sam Baechli (She/her) is a sophomore interior design major from Annapolis, M.D. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
