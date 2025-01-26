The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineers avenge Monarchs, defeat conference rivals

Trey Blake and Fran Murphy
January 25, 2025
Taylor Ward
Junior guard Zada Porter takes a free throw during the App State vs. Old Dominion game on Jan. 23. Porter racked up a total of 15 points during the game with an additional 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

App State women’s basketball began their four-game homestretch with a 74-66 victory Thursday against Old Dominion.

The Mountaineers returned the favor following a 78-71 Monarch home victory on Jan. 15. 

The Black and Gold came into the conference clash 9-8 following a 68-64 win at Marshall. The Monarchs entered the contest 13-6, tied with the Black and Gold at 5-2 in the Sun Belt.

The Mountaineers took control early, finishing the first quarter with a 15-8 lead. The defense came out of the gates strong, holding Old Dominion to 3-16 shooting in the frame. 

A 4-7 three-point shooting second quarter sent App State into the break leading 33-26. Junior forward Rylan Moffit made an instant impact off the bench, posting 6 points and a plus/minus of 13 for the half.

Junior forward Elena Pericic capped an extended 17-7 Mountaineer run with a layup at the two-minute mark in the third, giving App State their largest lead of the night at 48-33.

App State senior guard J’Mani Ingram drives the ball down court toward the basket against Old Dominion on Jan. 23. (Avery Freyer)

Old Dominion retaliated with an 8-0 run, trimming the lead to 48-41 early in the fourth. 

App State was unfazed by the full-court press applied by the Monarchs early in the fourth, turning the ball over only 3 times for the quarter and 6 for the half. 

After suffering a big fall with 28 seconds remaining in the contest, senior guard Zada Porter connected on 6 consecutive free throws, sealing the victory for the Black and Gold.

Moffitt scored 15 points for the third time in four games, one point below her career high of 16. Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi tacked on 10 points to go with her 7 assists and 5 rebounds. 

