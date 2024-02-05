Mountaineers end three game losing streak with win over Chanticleers

App State women’s basketball defeated Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina 80-70 Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers tied the program’s single-game three point record with 15, last set in 2022.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said head coach Angel Elderkin. “Winning on the road is never easy and I really like the way that our team started this game today, the way that we finished.”

Fifth-year senior guard Taylor Lewis had the hot hand to start with four triples to finish the quarter with 12 points. Sophomore forward Rylan Moffit contributed five points and three rebounds to open the game. The Black and Gold led 21-16 after the first.

The Mountaineers continued to hit shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Alexis Black shot 3-3 from beyond the arc in the second period and junior guard Emily Carver also knocked down two threes.

App State went into halftime with a 47-37 lead while shooting 50% from the field and 56% from three. Lewis led with 15 points, while Black scored nine first half points.

The third period was highlighted by strong defense from the Black and Gold by forcing seven turnovers. Senior guard Faith Alston totaled 11 points and four rebounds in the period, leading App State to a 66-49 advantage at the end of the period.

The Chanticleers clawed back in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to six. A series of free throws from the Mountaineers sealed a 80-70 victory for The Black and Gold.

Alston finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-12 shooting. As a team, App State shot 47% from the field and 52% from deep. They controlled the boards, pulling in 41 total rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 11-11 overall, 5-6 in the Sun Belt and erase a three-game losing streak.

“This has been by far the toughest stretch for our team, so I’m just really proud of the way that we showed up today and played our brand of basketball,” Elderkin said.

App State will be back in action Wednesday where they will host ULM in Boone at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.