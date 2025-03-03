The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineers fall to Thundering Herd in final game of regular season

Fran Murphy, Reporter
March 2, 2025

App State men’s basketball concluded their regular season Friday with a 75-57 road loss against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The teams came in on opposing trajectories with the Thundering Herd riding a 3-game winning streak, and the Mountaineers had lost 2 straight.

Following an intercepted pass from graduate student forward CJ Huntley, Marshall converted on an and-one opportunity with 16:01 remaining in the first half to take a 11-1 lead. 

Turnovers remained a problem throughout the half for the Black and Gold as their 10 giveaways led to 17 points for Marshall. App State’s struggles to control possession, combined with a below average 386% shooting clip, put the team in a 39-26 hole at the half. 

Junior guard Dior Conners knocked down a three with 17:28 left in the second half, trimming the lead to 44-32. Conners finished the night with 11 points and became the third Mountaineer this season to eclipse 1,000 career points. 

Marshall countered every push App State made to get within striking distance. They blew the game open with a 6-0 run capped at the 10:07 mark which gave the team their largest lead of the game at 65-41. 

Marshall coasted the rest of the way, taking the win 75-57 and ending their regular season ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference. 

Redshirt senior guard Myles Tate was a bright spot in an otherwise shaky Mountaineers offensive performance. Tate finished with 19 points on 5-11 shooting from the field. 

App State finishes their regular season sixth in the Sun Belt with an overall record of 17-13 and 10-8 in conference play. 

The Mountaineers first game of the Sun Belt tournament will be played Friday, March 7 at 8:30 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
