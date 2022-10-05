Mountaineers field hockey split weekend series

App State field hockey took to the road Sept. 30 to face Miami, before returning home to face Lock Haven on Sunday.

On Sept. 30 the Mountaineers hit the road to Oxford, Ohio to face Miami University. Despite staying level through the first few games, the Mountaineers were looking for their first road conference win of the 2022 campaign. The Mountaineers were proven no match for the Redhawks as they trailed 3-0 after the first period. Midway through the second period, the Mountaineers started to claw back into the game with a goal from Rachel Fleig. Shortly after, just before the halftime break, Friederike Stegen found the back of the net for her eighth goal of the season. After clawing their way back into the game, the Mountaineers looked to use the momentum and find an equalizer.

The Mountaineers seemed to have no answer for the Redhawks in the second half as they were limited offensively, having four shots in the third period and zero shots in the fourth period. With no more chances and opportunities left in the game, the Mountaineers fell to the red hot Redhawks, 3-2.

Stegen’s eighth goal of the season broke her own personal goal record. Alongside Stegen, Carli Ciocco recorded her eighth assist of the season, which moved her up to fifth all-time at App State for assists in a single season.

After falling short to the Redhawks, App State looked to bounce back on Sunday Oct. 2, as the Mountaineers hosted Lock Haven in a non-conference showdown. Just like the Miami game, Lock Haven got onto the board first and had the Mountaineers playing from behind once again. The Mountaineers quickly responded in the second period, as Stegen captured her ninth goal of the season, 40 seconds into the second period. Lock Haven found another goal, from Martina Spangenberg halfway through the second period, taking the 2-1 lead into halftime.

While only having three shots in the first half the Mountaineers found a second wind and started amplifying pressure on the Bald Eagles’ defense. Despite zero goals in the third period, it was all Mountaineers in the second half. Briefly into the fourth period, Stegen found the back of the net for her second of the game, tying the game 2-2. Within the final five minutes, the momentum fully swung the Mountaineers’ way as they scored with 3:55 left in the game, courtesy of Fleig. App State held Lock Haven to zero shots for the rest of the game and the Mountaineers took down red hot 9-2, Lock Haven Bald Eagles.

The Mountaineers are now sitting at 1-2 in the MAC and 5-5 overall on the season. App State hosts MAC opponent Bellarmine on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field.