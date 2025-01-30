The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers lean on underclassmen in 42-0 win over Blue Hose

Trey Blake, Reporter
January 30, 2025
Sydney Willis
Redshirt sophomore 125-pound Colby McBride takes down an opponent from Presbyterian College on Jan. 27. In the 2023-24 season, McBride went 3-8 overall at 125 pounds.

App State wrestling defeated Presbyterian College 42-0 Monday behind a flurry of underclassman victories and dominant showings from veterans. The 42-0 victory is the Black and Gold’s 18th dual shutout since 2020, the most in the nation since then. 

This match was the first home conference dual of the 2024-25 season and finished up a nine-day homestand that included matches against No. 11 Virginia Tech and a dominant defeat of Duke. The team also hosted the Appalachian Open during that timespan where they crowned two champions. 

The first two matches of the night saw App State get to work early as 149-pound redshirt sophomore Kaden Keiser and 157-pound redshirt freshman Jeremiah Price each won by more than 12 points. Keiser won on a 20-3 tech fall that saw him get to work early, netting a takedown in just five seconds. Price won a 19-7 major decision where he scored 9 points in the final period to put the match away. 

This win keeps both wrestlers undefeated in Southern Conference dual play at 3-0, while Keiser moves to 6-1 in duals this season with his lone loss coming to a ranked wrestler versus NC State in a close 7-5 decision. 

At 165 and 174 pounds, the Mountaineers let the old guard get to work as senior No. 7 Will Miller and redshirt junior No. 28 Luke Uliano both won in dominating fashion. Uliano cleared through his opponent with a pin in just thirty seconds in his first ever dual match as a ranked wrestler. Miller won his match in a 17-1 tech fall after only four minutes. This win is Miller’s second straight match earning bonus points after a slow start to January where Miller himself said, “I just haven’t been myself but towards the end of this match I felt good and loose again.”

The 184-pound match saw redshirt freshman Logan Eller face off against 2024 SoCon semifinalist Caleb Roe. Like the rest of his teammates, Eller got to work early and picked up a 7-2 advantage at the end of the initial period. Each wrestler was only able to muster 3 points each for the rest of their match and Eller picked up a statement 10-5 win. 

Senior 165-pound Will Miller performs a guillotine on Presbyterian’s Joshua Roe on Jan. 27. Miller is currently ranked No. 7 in the country for his weight class with a record of 10-1. (Noah Williford)

The 197-pound and heavyweight classes proved to be too much for the Blue Hose, as redshirt sophomore Hunter Adams and freshman Stephan Monchery each had their hands raised in the middle of the mat. Adams’ 11-6 victory was his second ever career dual start and his first career dual victory. Monchery won on a forfeit as Presbyterian failed to provide an opponent at heavyweight.

To finish out the night the lightweights got some action with 125-pound redshirt freshman Bryson Terrell, 133-pound redshirt sophomore Colby McBride and 141-pound redshirt freshman Aldo Hernandez. Terrell and McBride shutout their opponents at 9-0 and 1-0 respectively, While Hernandez won 4-1. 

McBride had a quick turnaround after finishing second at the Appalachian Open at the 125 weight class for his first ever career dual start and win. Terrell was one of two Mountaineers to not get points in the first period but came out hot in the second as he achieved a takedown and an escape to go into the final period up 4-0. Terrell stayed focused, getting 5 points in the final period to win a major decision. Hernandez fought a close match where he won due to a late takedown that turned into a 4-point near fall. 

The Mountaineers head to Louisville, Kentucky on Friday for another SoCon matchup versus Bellarmine. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Trey Blake
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Sydney Willis
Sydney Willis, Photojournalist
Sydney Willis (she/her) is a freshman majoring in commercial photography, from Clayton, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal