Mountaineers lean on underclassmen in 42-0 win over Blue Hose

App State wrestling defeated Presbyterian College 42-0 Monday behind a flurry of underclassman victories and dominant showings from veterans. The 42-0 victory is the Black and Gold’s 18th dual shutout since 2020, the most in the nation since then.

This match was the first home conference dual of the 2024-25 season and finished up a nine-day homestand that included matches against No. 11 Virginia Tech and a dominant defeat of Duke. The team also hosted the Appalachian Open during that timespan where they crowned two champions.

The first two matches of the night saw App State get to work early as 149-pound redshirt sophomore Kaden Keiser and 157-pound redshirt freshman Jeremiah Price each won by more than 12 points. Keiser won on a 20-3 tech fall that saw him get to work early, netting a takedown in just five seconds. Price won a 19-7 major decision where he scored 9 points in the final period to put the match away.

This win keeps both wrestlers undefeated in Southern Conference dual play at 3-0, while Keiser moves to 6-1 in duals this season with his lone loss coming to a ranked wrestler versus NC State in a close 7-5 decision.

At 165 and 174 pounds, the Mountaineers let the old guard get to work as senior No. 7 Will Miller and redshirt junior No. 28 Luke Uliano both won in dominating fashion. Uliano cleared through his opponent with a pin in just thirty seconds in his first ever dual match as a ranked wrestler. Miller won his match in a 17-1 tech fall after only four minutes. This win is Miller’s second straight match earning bonus points after a slow start to January where Miller himself said, “I just haven’t been myself but towards the end of this match I felt good and loose again.”

The 184-pound match saw redshirt freshman Logan Eller face off against 2024 SoCon semifinalist Caleb Roe. Like the rest of his teammates, Eller got to work early and picked up a 7-2 advantage at the end of the initial period. Each wrestler was only able to muster 3 points each for the rest of their match and Eller picked up a statement 10-5 win.

The 197-pound and heavyweight classes proved to be too much for the Blue Hose, as redshirt sophomore Hunter Adams and freshman Stephan Monchery each had their hands raised in the middle of the mat. Adams’ 11-6 victory was his second ever career dual start and his first career dual victory. Monchery won on a forfeit as Presbyterian failed to provide an opponent at heavyweight.

To finish out the night the lightweights got some action with 125-pound redshirt freshman Bryson Terrell, 133-pound redshirt sophomore Colby McBride and 141-pound redshirt freshman Aldo Hernandez. Terrell and McBride shutout their opponents at 9-0 and 1-0 respectively, While Hernandez won 4-1.

McBride had a quick turnaround after finishing second at the Appalachian Open at the 125 weight class for his first ever career dual start and win. Terrell was one of two Mountaineers to not get points in the first period but came out hot in the second as he achieved a takedown and an escape to go into the final period up 4-0. Terrell stayed focused, getting 5 points in the final period to win a major decision. Hernandez fought a close match where he won due to a late takedown that turned into a 4-point near fall.

The Mountaineers head to Louisville, Kentucky on Friday for another SoCon matchup versus Bellarmine. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.