The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers lean on veteran wrestlers in win versus Bellarmine

Trey Blake, Reporter
February 3, 2025
Sydney Willis
Senior 133-pound Chad Bellis competes during the App State vs. Virginia Tech match day on Jan. 19.

App State wrestling was back in action on Friday as they defeated Bellarmine 23-19 in a dual where each team won five matches. This win moves the Mountaineers to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the Southern Conference. 

The four ranked wrestlers on App State’s roster paced the team on Friday as 133-pound senior No. 33 Chad Bellis, 165-pound senior No. 7 Will Miller, 174-pound redshirt junior No. 28 Luke Uliano and 197-pound junior No. 28 Carson Floyd made up 4 of the 5 wins for the Black and Gold. Bellis, Miller and Floyd all picked up bonus points in their matches while Uliano won a close match where all of his points came in the third period. 

While holding their own in the past couple weeks, the five freshmen that started for the Mountaineers were unable to hold their own against the Knights. The lone underclassmen win came from 157-pound redshirt freshman Jeremiah Price with a monstrous 25-8 tech fall win. 

Heavyweight freshman Stephan Monchery and 184-pound redshirt freshman Logan Eller each gave up extra points in their matches as it took just 39 seconds for Monchery to get pinned while Eller gave up 18 points in a major decision loss. 

Redshirt freshmen 125-pound Bryson Terrell and 141-pound Aldo Hernandez dropped matches as they lost 6-3 and 7-1 respectively. Terrell had overtime in sight but a late takedown from his opponent stifled any chance of free wrestling. Hernandez faced off against the No. 27 ranked wrestler in his weight class, and the ranking showed as Hernandez was unable to get any offense going. 

At 149 pounds, redshirt sophomore Kaden Keiser dropped a tough 11-6 decision against the preseason All-SoCon pick at 149 pounds. Keiser started strong, nabbing 4 points in the first period but was only able to muster 2 more points the rest of the match. This gave Keiser his second loss of the season. His previous loss came in the first match of the season. 

Bellis and Floyd picked up dominating wins as Bellis used an 8-point second period to propel him to a 18-3 tech fall win. Floyd needed just 3 minutes and 53 seconds to achieve a pin against Bellarmine’s pins leader himself. 

Miller and Uliano both entered their finals periods with scoreless matches after each wrestler rode out the second period. Miller exploded in the third period for 10 points in the final two minutes. Uliano used an escape, a riding time point and a point for his opponent stalling to take his match in a very close 3-0 decision. 

App State wrestling is back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Boiling Springs, North Carolina, to take on in-state opponent Gardner Webb. Matches kick off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Trey Blake
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Sydney Willis
Sydney Willis, Photojournalist
Sydney Willis (she/her) is a freshman majoring in commercial photography, from Clayton, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal