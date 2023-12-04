The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

3
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

4
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

5
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

December 4, 2023

Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational

Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational

December 4, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball captures fifth straight win in upset over Auburn

Mountaineers men’s basketball captures fifth straight win in upset over Auburn

December 4, 2023

Mountaineers fall 49-23 to Trojans in Sun Belt Championship

Mountaineers fall 49-23 to Trojans in Sun Belt Championship

December 3, 2023

OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore

OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore

December 3, 2023

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

December 1, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball captures fifth straight win in upset over Auburn

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
December 4, 2023
Tre%E2%80%99Von+Spillers+fighting+for+a+layup+against+two+Auburn+players.+Spillers%2C+who+hails+from+Charleston+S.C.%2C+has+91+points%2C14+blocks+and+four+steals+this+season.+Dec+3%2C+2023.
Max Sanborn
Tre’Von Spillers fighting for a layup against two Auburn players. Spillers, who hails from Charleston S.C., has 91 points,14 blocks and four steals this season. Dec 3, 2023.

App State men’s basketball secured arguably their biggest home win ever Sunday afternoon as the Mountaineers upset Auburn 69-64.

“How about them Mountaineers,” said head coach Dustin Kerns, leading off his post-game press conference. “Just a great day for our program and university.”

With 33 seconds left, graduate student guard Myles Tate hit a step-back three to put the Black and Gold up 67-61. The next possessions resulted in free throws for both teams, but as final buzzers went off, fans stormed the court as App State downed the Tigers.

Christopher Mantis celebrates with fans after App State’s upset win against Auburn. This season, Mantis has 67 points, six steals, two blocks and nine assists. Dec 2, 2023.

“Looking at the time I knew I didn’t want to get all the way to the rim,” Tate said. “I can just get to my shot, and I work on that shot every day.”

Both teams struggled shooting out the gate. The Mountaineers and Tigers combined for 3/11 shooting in the opening four and a half minutes. Bad shot selection and decision making led to a 4-4 tie.

After the slow start, the Tigers heated up going on a 13-4 run forcing Kerns to use an early timeout. Following the timeout, the Black and Gold countered with their own 7-2 run heading into a media timeout with Auburn leading 19-15. 

Holmes Convocation Center erupted after senior forward CJ Huntley stole an inbounds pass after a pair of free throws. Fans banged the back of the chairs in front of their seats as the Mountaineers gained another possession.

The two teams battled back-and-forth for the rest of the half with the Black and Gold leading 33-31 at halftime.

“Twenty more minutes to play,” Harcum said. “Play your butt off, that’s all that was preached in the locker room.”

Huntley and Tate led the team in scoring with seven. Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory and junior guard Terence Harcum had six. Despite shooting 43.5% from the field and 20% from three, the Mountaineers held a two-point lead. 

App State limited the Tigers to 36.4% shooting from the field and 1/13 from downtown. They forced five Auburn turnovers, resulting in nine points off turnovers for App State. 

The Black and Gold never trailed in the second half, as Auburn came as close as one point. 

The Tigers switched to a zone defense to limit drives to the basket. It resulted in the Mountaineers being forced to shoot more perimeter shots. App State responded to the defensive adjustment by shooting 58% from three in the half.

Forward Donovan Gregory going for a fadeaway shot against the Auburn defense on Dec 3. 2023. Gregory, who was a recreation major, has 104 points, three steals, and averages 13 points a game this season. Dec 3. 2023. (Max Sanborn)

Following a three from junior forward Christopher Mantis, the Black and Gold took their largest lead of the game, going up 60-49 with 9:03 remaining. Auburn responded with a 10-2 run over the next five minutes to cut the lead to 62-59.

Neither team scored again until Gregory hit a jumper with 1:22 left. Following a Tiger timeout, Auburn forward Jaylin Williams hit a layup, making it 64-61. Twenty seconds later, Tate got the ball on the left wing, going iso before nailing a step-back three over the outstretched arms of Aden Holloway. 

After miscues from the Tigers and free throws, App State claimed the 69-64 victory over Auburn. 

“Congratulations to App State,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. “Great environment here, great fan base, they were awesome.”

Tate finished with a team-high 18 points off the bench along with three rebounds and two assists. Gregory and Harcum both finished with 12 points. Freshman guard Jordan Marsh had seven of his nine points in the second half.

“When I got here too, and I was speaking to the students I told them they get one court rush,” Kerns said. “From now on it’s expected.”

The Black and Gold return to action Tuesday as they face Central Penn at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.
Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years
Sophomore guard Alexis Black looks past the defense against Ohio Nov. 13.
Mountaineer women's basketball falls to Davidson
Sophomore forward Justin Abson goes for a reverse lay-up against ETSU’s Jadyn Parker on Nov. 29. Abson scored seven points, four rebounds and one assist during App State’s 72-61 win.
Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win
Freshman guard Jordan Marsh stands on the baseline against Oakland City Nov. 7.
Men’s basketball wins third consecutive after dismantling Governors 78-58
The Mountaineer bench celebrates after a play against Oakland City Nov. 7.
Mountaineers sweep opponents in Fort Myers Tip-Off
Junior guard Emily Carver pulls up for a three pointer against Ohio Nov. 13.
Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Norfolk State
More in Sports
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a catch against Troy Dec. 2.
Mountaineers fall 49-23 to Trojans in Sun Belt Championship
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar slides down to avoid the Eagle defender Nov. 25. Aguilar earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors for the 2023 season.
Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards
Wide receiver Christan Horn reaches out for the pass against Troy Sept. 17, 2022. Horn scored the game-winning touchdown off a hail mary throw from former quarterback Chase Brice.
App State set for Sun Belt Championship against Troy
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn races towards the end zone against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Horn had 46 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 55-27 win over the Eagles.
Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers dominate Eagles
Graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark waves to the crowd against Drexel Sept. 1, 2023.
Field hockey goalkeeper ends historic career
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors makes the tackle on a Georgia Southern player Nov. 25. Favors tallied one interception during the game.
Mountaineers torch Eagles, win Sun Belt East
More in Top Stories
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.
App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles
SAIM members meet to discuss future plans for the club Oct. 25, 2023. From front left to right, sophomore Languages, Literature and Culture major Cierra Bell and junior Exercise Science mahor Cember Beilhartz and from back left to right, senior Middle Grade Education major Shelby Ballard and Vennice Ballard.
‘We’re still here’–Lumbee students of App State find community away from home
Daniel Bryd voluntarily stepped into the role as the App State duck caretaker in January, 2016. Byrd is creating an App State duck handbook which he can pass down to future caretakers.
Father Duck: Meet App State’s duck caretaker
OPINION: A finals week first aid kit
OPINION: A finals week first aid kit
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.
From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey
Courtesy of Jackson Keys.
A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *