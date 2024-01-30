Mountaineers produce strong performances at Appalachian Open

App State wrestling had a strong outing in the Appalachian Open Saturday, winning titles in the 133, 165 and 174-pound weight classes as well as producing five other finalists in four different classes.

In the 133-pound class, redshirt sophomore Ethan Oakley defeated NC State’s Jacob Cox 6-2 in the semifinals to advance to the finals, where he defeated Gardner-Webb’s T.K. Davis by tech fall 15-0 in the final.

The 165-pound class ended with redshirt sophomore Oren Bost defeating UNC’s Omaury Alvarez by tech fall 17-1 to advance to the finals, where he came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat UNC’s Marcus Murabito 3-2 in the final.

“It feels good,” Bost said. “It was my first college win tournament wise, it feels good to get that monkey off my back.”

Finally in the 174-pound class redshirt sophomore Luke Uliano defeated Virginia Tech’s Kolton Clark by a 17-4 major decision to advance to the final, where he defeated NC State’s Luke Ahrberg 10-4.

The five other finalists were in the 141, 149, 157 and 197-pound weight classes.

In the 141-pound class, senior Sean Carter defeated Virginia Tech’s Hunter Mason 4-2 to advance to the finals. He fell to NC State’s Koy Buesgens by a 12-3 major decision in the finals.

App State redshirt senior Cody Bond and freshman Jeremiah Price advanced to the finals in the 149-pound class where there was no championship match contested at that weight.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Conetta defeated Davidson’s Tanner Peake 4-1 before being defeated in the final by Chattanooga’s Austin Paradice by an 11-1 major decision in the 157-pound match.

Sophomore 197-pound Carson Floyd beat Davidson’s Dylan Smith by fall to advance to the final before being defeated in the final by NC State’s Christian Knop by 8-6.

The Mountaineers had five other wrestlers place in the tournament. Freshman 165-pound Jayden Dobeck, redshirt sophomore 184-pound Dalton Battle and redshirt freshman 133-pound Ethan Shell placed third in their respective classes. Redshirt freshman heavyweight Levi Andrews placed fourth.

App State will return to the mats Friday at 7 p.m. in Buies Creek, North Carolina against SoCon opponent Campbell. The contest will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

