Mountaineers produce strong performances at Appalachian Open

Clay Durban, Reporter
January 29, 2024
Sam Fleming
Two wrestlers square off in Varsity Gym in the Appalachian Open Jan. 27.

App State wrestling had a strong outing in the Appalachian Open Saturday, winning titles in the 133, 165 and 174-pound weight classes as well as producing five other finalists in four different classes.

In the 133-pound class, redshirt sophomore Ethan Oakley defeated NC State’s Jacob Cox 6-2 in the semifinals to advance to the finals, where he defeated Gardner-Webb’s T.K. Davis by tech fall 15-0 in the final.

The 165-pound class ended with redshirt sophomore Oren Bost defeating UNC’s Omaury Alvarez by tech fall 17-1 to advance to the finals, where he came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat UNC’s Marcus Murabito 3-2 in the final.

“It feels good,” Bost said. “It was my first college win tournament wise, it feels good to get that monkey off my back.”

Finally in the 174-pound class redshirt sophomore Luke Uliano defeated Virginia Tech’s Kolton Clark by a 17-4 major decision to advance to the final, where he defeated NC State’s Luke Ahrberg 10-4.

The five other finalists were in the 141, 149, 157 and 197-pound weight classes.

In the 141-pound class, senior Sean Carter defeated Virginia Tech’s Hunter Mason 4-2 to advance to the finals. He fell to NC State’s Koy Buesgens by a 12-3 major decision in the finals.

App State redshirt senior Cody Bond and freshman Jeremiah Price advanced to the finals in the 149-pound class where there was no championship match contested at that weight.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Conetta defeated Davidson’s Tanner Peake 4-1 before being defeated in the final by Chattanooga’s Austin Paradice by an 11-1 major decision in the 157-pound match.

Sophomore 197-pound Carson Floyd beat Davidson’s Dylan Smith by fall to advance to the final before being defeated in the final by NC State’s Christian Knop by 8-6.

The Mountaineers had five other wrestlers place in the tournament. Freshman 165-pound Jayden Dobeck, redshirt sophomore 184-pound Dalton Battle and redshirt freshman 133-pound Ethan Shell placed third in their respective classes. Redshirt freshman heavyweight Levi Andrews placed fourth.

App State will return to the mats Friday at 7 p.m. in Buies Creek, North Carolina against SoCon opponent Campbell. The contest will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Clay Durban, Reporter
Clay Durban (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

