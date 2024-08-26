Mountaineers soccer dominate Terriers in blowout win

App State Women’s Soccer dominated the Wofford Terriers in their first home game of the season. They treated the raucous home fans to a five-goal performance and a clean sheet from redshirt freshman keeper Sarah Wommack.

In the ninth minute, sophomore forward Kaytan Kroboth found junior defender Shannon Studer in the box. After a cut to the center, she sent a right-footed strike past the Wofford keeper, Rylee Godbold, into the bottom left corner to get the party started.

Five minutes later, Kroboth and Studer combined for another goal.

Studer picked up the ball in the center circle and got to work. Facing her own goal with a defender on her back, she performed a step-over turn to beat the defender. Studer then performed another slick step-over and used her speed to beat another two defenders. She found Kroboth in the box who slotted one top-left to make the score 2-0.

Sophomore midfielder Olivia Simon got in on the goal fest after capitalizing on a Wofford blunder in the 27th minute. Simon intercepted the ball after a Wofford midfielder attempted to pass to the back line. Simon then beat the keeper with a shot from outside the box.

The Mountaineers continued their high-pressure effort into the second half.

In the 53rd minute, Wofford made another crucial error. After trapping the Terriers in their defensive half, freshman forward Ellie Garrison advanced with the ball to the right side of the box. She sent a pass intended for graduate student forward Izzi Wood into the center of the box. Before it reached Wood, a Terriers defender stumbled and scored an own goal for App State’s fourth of the game.

The final goal of the game came about a minute and a half later. Redshirt freshman Kyli Switalski took a corner and found Izzi Wood in the center of the box. Wood sent a strong header past the frozen keeper for the 16th goal of her career, capping off an excellent offensive performance from the Mountaineers.

The game ended three minutes early after two Wofford players collided.

Wommack saw her second clean sheet in just as many starts at the collegiate level. The Terriers took 10 shots with four on goal, and the Mountaineers took 17 shots with eight on goal.

The Mountaineers’ next game will be at home against Charlotte on Sunday at 5 p.m. Before the game, there will be a ceremony at 4:15 p.m. for senior day. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.