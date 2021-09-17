Must-see sights of App State: A guide to Family Weekend 2021

Parents everywhere, heaps of traffic and a packed Kidd Brewer Stadium means Family Weekend in Boone. From the best trails to hike to places to eat and spots to see on campus, here are the best locations Boone offers for App State Family Weekend 2021.

Many upper-classmen families find themselves at The Horton Hotel Rooftop Lounge. This lounge is located at 611 W King St. and offers a 360-degree view of App State and downtown. This is an evening destination for when you want to pull up a chair and chat with friends and family over a drink. The lounge is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 Highway 105 Boone, NC 28607, is the perfect spot for breakfast, brunch or lunch. Open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Sunday, the line often stretches onto the patio, so get there early to avoid the wait.

Some of the best campus spots are in Plemmons Student Union. The student union houses the International Hallway, which showcases where App State students and faculty are from or have studied, as well as Summit Trail Solarium, the bookstore, and Crossroads, one of App State’s coffee shops.

For a little shopping, downtown is the best stop. Boone has a variety of eclectic and small shops and restaurants. Anna Banana’s consignment store is a student favorite located on King Street. Craving a sweet treat? Blue Deer Cookies is also located on King Street. They have a variety of cookie and ice cream flavors to choose from.

To show off the epic views of the Appalachian Mountains, the Moses Cone Park Trails are easily accessible right on the Blue Ridge Parkway. If a hike isn’t on the to-do list, a stop at the Thunderhill Overlook also gives a wide view of the High Country.

App State also has events happening for Family Weekend. Starting Friday with Founder’s Day, App State will celebrate 122 years, and events will begin at 1 p.m. AppalFest will be held at 4 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Hosted by the Appalachian Popular Programming Society this will be an opportunity for students and families to celebrate being a part of the App State community.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, App State will be having a Family Weekend Legacy Reception hosted by the Appalachian Alumni Association and the Parent and Family Services.